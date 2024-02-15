Advertisement
No. 4 Iowa 106, Michigan 89: Second to None

Braydon Roberts • Go Iowa Awesome
Staff Writer

IOWA CITY -- Just over two minutes into the game, Caitlin Clark rose to shoot from the left wing well behind the three-point line. It’s a scene that has played out countless times over the past four seasons in Iowa City and all throughout the country.

This shot was different from the rest. This shot would live on forever. In highlight reels. In record books. And in the memories of the 15,000+ people in attendance.

Clark’s three moved her past Kelsey Plum as NCAA women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer. But she wasn't done breaking records. Clark's big night continued and she ended up scoring 49 points to break Megan Gustafson's program record for most points in a game. Clark also broke Hannah Stuelke's mark for most points scored in a game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena set just one week ago. For good measure, Clark added 13 assists and five rebounds.

Clark's big performance propelled Iowa to a 106-89 victory over Michigan on a night Iowa fans will remember forever.

The Perfect Script

"You all knew I was going to shoot a logo three for the record," Clark said with a smile after the game.

Clark came into the game needing seven points to tie Plum’s record and eight points to surpass it. If she could score five early points, she'd have an opportunity to break Plum's mark with one of her signature shots. Sometimes fate plays out exactly like you hope.

Clark made her first shot just nine seconds into the game on a layup. She followed that with a three 30 seconds later.

Because no one is perfect, Clark was quiet on Iowa’s next two possessions: "I thought about doing it a couple possessions earlier, but I was tired. I needed to catch my breath a bit," said Clark.

Clark had caught her breath by the time Gabbie Marshall tracked down a rebound just over two minutes into the game. Marshall found Clark in the perfect position to push in transition. From there, history awaited:

But Clark wasn’t done. Far from it. After a brief pause to recognize Clark’s achievement, the game got going again and so did Clark.

"During warmups my shot felt pretty good," Clark said. "Usually as a shooter you know. The ball just comes off your hand some nights better than others."

Clark hit seven other shots—including four more three-pointers — in a remarkable first quarter that saw her score 23 points and dish four assists.

Clark wasn't done after the first quarter, either. Just last week, she saw Hannah Stuelke set a Carver record for points in a game. The NCAA's all-time leading scorer couldn't let that stand.

"She asked why I had to do that," Clark said of Stuelke's reaction to her record being broken. Then Stuelke turned it into a joke, as Clark noted that Stuelke said "she said she passed the torch to me."

Clark's late three did more than surpass Stuelke. It also lifted her above Megan Gustafson's prior program record of 48 points in a game.

Clark has occasionally been chided for the volume of shots that she takes, but tonight no one could question her. Clark shot 16-of-31 from the floor and went 9-of-18 from 3-point range. She also added 13 assists because breaking three different scoring records in the same game just wasn't enough.

"I don't know if you could script it any better." Clark said.

The Game

Clark's record and her masterful performance will occupy every headline, but this was also a big game for Iowa as a team. The Hawks sit one game behind Ohio State in the loss column in the Big Ten standings. The only team to defeat the Buckeyes in Big Ten play so far this season is Michigan. If Iowa didn’t play at its best, this was absolutely a game that could have ended in an upset. One more loss would have almost certainly ended Iowa’s Big Ten championship aspirations.

Offensively, at least, the Hawkeyes were at their best in this game. Kate Martin was consistent as ever, scoring 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including a red hot 4-of-5 effort from 3-point range. Stuelke scored 13 points on just six shots. Gabbie Marshall even broke out of her recent shooting slump, hitting a couple big threes.

As a team, Iowa shot 53% from the floor and a sizzling 51% from 3-point range, making a stunning 18 triples on the night. Iowa also had 25 assists on 34 made field goals, turned 14 Michigan turnovers into 26 points, and out-scored the Wolverines 25-7 in fast break points. This game was an example of the Iowa offense at its best.

Michigan Class

After the game, Coach Lisa Bluder took time to praise how Michigan handled the moment.

"They gave Caitlin a gift after the game and every one of (their) players wrote her a note," Bluder said in her press conference. "I am so glad that we have people in the Big Ten that understand the importance of this and the importance for women's basketball... that was a really classy way for them to handle this. I appreciate Kim and what she did."

Changing Women's Basketball Forever

"There was like no one here," Clark said of her first college game in Carver Hawkeye Arena against Northern Iowa. That's not technically true, of course. The official attendance was 365. But compared to the capacity crowd of tonight, it might as well have been no one.

We will never know how many people might've attended Clark's debut had it not been for the COVID restrictions in place at the time. We can say with certainty, though, that it wouldn't have been close to a sellout.

Iowa’s 2019 season opener against Florida Atlantic had an official attendance of 3,334. For the 2021 season opener against New Hampshire in Clark’s sophomore season, the attendance was 6,789.

Tonight, every seat in Carver was taken, and ticket prices on the secondary market reached insane levels:

In less than four years, #22 has transformed women’s basketball. Tonight’s game was more than a record or a moment. It was a celebration of four years that have helped change women’s basketball forever.

"There's no way I could imagine this," Bluder said when asked what her childhood self would say of tonight. "There's just no way you can even fathom this as a little kid growing up pre-Title IX."

Given Clark's talent and charisma, it's fair to say that she isn't done growing the game just yet, either.

