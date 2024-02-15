IOWA CITY -- Just over two minutes into the game, Caitlin Clark rose to shoot from the left wing well behind the three-point line. It’s a scene that has played out countless times over the past four seasons in Iowa City and all throughout the country. This shot was different from the rest. This shot would live on forever. In highlight reels. In record books. And in the memories of the 15,000+ people in attendance.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEUgc2hvdC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D YWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2FpdGxpbmNs YXJrMjI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QZDQ0MkRl WXpSIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGQ0NDJEZVl6UjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBJb3dhIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhV0JCKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTgy OTc3ODIxMTk0NjkwODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkg MTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Clark’s three moved her past Kelsey Plum as NCAA women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer. But she wasn't done breaking records. Clark's big night continued and she ended up scoring 49 points to break Megan Gustafson's program record for most points in a game. Clark also broke Hannah Stuelke's mark for most points scored in a game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena set just one week ago. For good measure, Clark added 13 assists and five rebounds. Clark's big performance propelled Iowa to a 106-89 victory over Michigan on a night Iowa fans will remember forever.

The Perfect Script

"You all knew I was going to shoot a logo three for the record," Clark said with a smile after the game. Clark came into the game needing seven points to tie Plum’s record and eight points to surpass it. If she could score five early points, she'd have an opportunity to break Plum's mark with one of her signature shots. Sometimes fate plays out exactly like you hope. Clark made her first shot just nine seconds into the game on a layup. She followed that with a three 30 seconds later. Because no one is perfect, Clark was quiet on Iowa’s next two possessions: "I thought about doing it a couple possessions earlier, but I was tired. I needed to catch my breath a bit," said Clark. Clark had caught her breath by the time Gabbie Marshall tracked down a rebound just over two minutes into the game. Marshall found Clark in the perfect position to push in transition. From there, history awaited:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGEgbW9tZW50IPCfkps8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD YWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMjwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1J2eVUxbUpjWHoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SdnlVMW1KY1h6PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQElvd2FX QkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdCQi9zdGF0 dXMvMTc1ODMwNjA3MDk3MDEyNjY4Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5G ZWJydWFyeSAxNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

But Clark wasn’t done. Far from it. After a brief pause to recognize Clark’s achievement, the game got going again and so did Clark. "During warmups my shot felt pretty good," Clark said. "Usually as a shooter you know. The ball just comes off your hand some nights better than others." Clark hit seven other shots—including four more three-pointers — in a remarkable first quarter that saw her score 23 points and dish four assists.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IGZpcnN0IHF1YXJ0ZXIgZnJvbSBDYWl0bGluIENsYXJrIG1p Z2h0IGJlIHRoZSBtb3N0IGluc2FuZSBzdHJldGNoIG9mIHNwb3J0cyBJJiMz OTt2ZSBldmVyIHNlZW4gbGl2ZS4gJnF1b3Q7SW4gdGhlIHpvbmUmcXVvdDsg ZG9lc24mIzM5O3QgZXZlbiBiZWdpbiB0byBleHBsYWluIHdoYXQgdGhhdCBm ZWx0IGxpa2UgaW4gQ2FydmVyIEhhd2tleWUgQXJlbmEuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Q2hhbnRlbCBKZW5uaW5ncyAoQENoYW50ZWxKZW5uaW5ncykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFudGVsSmVubmluZ3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE3 NTgzMDE1MzQ2NjY3ODkwNTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVh cnkgMTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Clark wasn't done after the first quarter, either. Just last week, she saw Hannah Stuelke set a Carver record for points in a game. The NCAA's all-time leading scorer couldn't let that stand. "She asked why I had to do that," Clark said of Stuelke's reaction to her record being broken. Then Stuelke turned it into a joke, as Clark noted that Stuelke said "she said she passed the torch to me."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DQUlUTElOIENMQVJLIFdJVEggQSBDQVJWRVItSEFXS0VZRSBBTkQg Q0FSRUVSIEhJR0ggNDkgUE9JTlRTIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9V d014YVduandCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVXdNeGFXbmp3QjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBIZWF2ZW5zISAoQEhlYXZlbnNGWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IZWF2ZW5zRlgvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTgzMjMwMjIxMjM5 MjE3MjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTYsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Clark's late three did more than surpass Stuelke. It also lifted her above Megan Gustafson's prior program record of 48 points in a game. Clark has occasionally been chided for the volume of shots that she takes, but tonight no one could question her. Clark shot 16-of-31 from the floor and went 9-of-18 from 3-point range. She also added 13 assists because breaking three different scoring records in the same game just wasn't enough. "I don't know if you could script it any better." Clark said.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Zb3UmIzM5O3JlIGtpZGRpbmcg8J+YgjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJrMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGNhaXRsaW5jbGFyazIyPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vYWZPU09ZNzBLdSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FmT1NPWTcwS3U8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChA SW93YVdCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JC L3N0YXR1cy8xNzU4Mjk4Nzg0NjM3ODI5MzU0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE2LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

The Game

Clark's record and her masterful performance will occupy every headline, but this was also a big game for Iowa as a team. The Hawks sit one game behind Ohio State in the loss column in the Big Ten standings. The only team to defeat the Buckeyes in Big Ten play so far this season is Michigan. If Iowa didn’t play at its best, this was absolutely a game that could have ended in an upset. One more loss would have almost certainly ended Iowa’s Big Ten championship aspirations. Offensively, at least, the Hawkeyes were at their best in this game. Kate Martin was consistent as ever, scoring 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including a red hot 4-of-5 effort from 3-point range. Stuelke scored 13 points on just six shots. Gabbie Marshall even broke out of her recent shooting slump, hitting a couple big threes. As a team, Iowa shot 53% from the floor and a sizzling 51% from 3-point range, making a stunning 18 triples on the night. Iowa also had 25 assists on 34 made field goals, turned 14 Michigan turnovers into 26 points, and out-scored the Wolverines 25-7 in fast break points. This game was an example of the Iowa offense at its best.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0cywgQ2FpdGxpbiEg8J+Rjzxicj48YnI+SXTigJlzIG5v dCBldmVyeWRheSBzb21lb25lIGJyZWFrcyB0aGUgYWxsLXRpbWUgc2Nvcmlu ZyByZWNvcmQsIHNvIHlvdSBrbm93IHdlIGhhZCB0byBnbyBCMUcuIPCfmI8g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0w4czRLUTVQVEQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9MOHM0S1E1UFREPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29y ayAoQEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTc1ODMwNjU1NDUyNzI5NzU5Mz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Michigan Class

After the game, Coach Lisa Bluder took time to praise how Michigan handled the moment. "They gave Caitlin a gift after the game and every one of (their) players wrote her a note," Bluder said in her press conference. "I am so glad that we have people in the Big Ten that understand the importance of this and the importance for women's basketball... that was a really classy way for them to handle this. I appreciate Kim and what she did."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9DYWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2Fp dGxpbkNsYXJrMjI8L2E+IEtFRVAgQlJFQUtJTkcgUkVDT1JEUyAmYW1wOyBN QUtJTkcgSEVSLVNUT1JZISDwn5ak8J+Sm/CflKUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2pXbjdRWlpka1EiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qV243UVpaZGtRPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFuZ2VsIFJlZXNlIChAUmVlc2UxMEFuZ2VsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlZXNlMTBBbmdlbC9zdGF0dXMv MTc1ODMxMDE4MTMyNTE1NjgzMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJy dWFyeSAxNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Changing Women's Basketball Forever

"There was like no one here," Clark said of her first college game in Carver Hawkeye Arena against Northern Iowa. That's not technically true, of course. The official attendance was 365. But compared to the capacity crowd of tonight, it might as well have been no one. We will never know how many people might've attended Clark's debut had it not been for the COVID restrictions in place at the time. We can say with certainty, though, that it wouldn't have been close to a sellout. Iowa’s 2019 season opener against Florida Atlantic had an official attendance of 3,334. For the 2021 season opener against New Hampshire in Clark’s sophomore season, the attendance was 6,789. Tonight, every seat in Carver was taken, and ticket prices on the secondary market reached insane levels:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgY2hlYXBlc3QgdGlja2V0IGZvciBNaWNoaWdhbi1Jb3dhLCB3 aXRoIGEgY2hhbmNlIGZvciBDYWl0bGluIENsYXJrIHRvIGJyZWFrIHRoZSBO Q0FBIFdvbWVu4oCZcyBTY29yaW5nIFJlY29yZDo8YnI+PGJyPuKAoiBUaWNr ZXRtYXN0ZXI6ICQyODU8YnI+4oCiwqBTdHViSHViOiAkMjUxPGJyPuKAoiBW aXZpZFNlYXRzOiAkMjM3PGJyPuKAosKgU2VhdEdlZWs6ICQyMTc8YnI+PGJy PlRoZSBhdmVyYWdlIHByaWNlIGlzIG5lYXJseSAkNDAwIGFuZCBjbGltYmlu Zy48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbHR2cjhKOEtwTiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2x0dnI4SjhLcE48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wTnEx SU1rNnQzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcE5xMUlNazZ0MzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBGcm9udCBPZmZpY2UgU3BvcnRzIChARk9TKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZPUy9zdGF0dXMvMTc1ODEzOTM3NTc4MTU3NzEy ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==