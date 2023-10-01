IOWA CITY — Cade McNamara's rocky start to the 2023 season has turned into a disaster — and now, win and all, Iowa will likely have to navigate the rest of the Big Ten schedule without its signal-caller. With 8:11 left in the first quarter and Iowa backed up to its own 2-yard line, McNamara scrambled out of the pocket. McNamara's surgically repaired left knee buckled on an attempted juke and he went down without contact — a scenario eerily similar to his Open Scrimmage injury from August. "I don't want to speculate," head coach Kirk Ferentz said after the game Saturday when asked about McNamara's status. "You feel bad for any player who gets injured, but in his case, it's just rough."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYW4gSSBob3BlIENhZGUgTWNOYW1hcmEgaXMgb2suIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pTjZMbHhKdUtlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaU42 TGx4SnVLZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNciBNYXR0aGV3IENGQiAoQE1yTWF0 dGhld19DRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTXJNYXR0 aGV3X0NGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTcwODI3MjQxNTAxMTE1MjM1NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

It took until the second half for McNamara to be officially ruled out for the game, with what was only termed a lower leg injury. Ferentz said he wouldn't have specifics until early next week. But after being carried off the field with no weight on his leg and then being carted off to the locker room, everyone in Kinnick Stadium knew right away that McNamara's day — and quite plausibly his season — was finished. Longtime teammate Erick All was one of the first teammates to talk to McNamara after he was carted off the field. "I caught him in the training room coming back in at halftime," All said. "I just loved on him, told him I had his back and was praying for him, and just to keep his head up and keep fighting." Ferentz declined to characterize McNamara's mood after the game. "You can probably figure that one out yourself," he said.

Backup quarterback Deacon Hill stepped into the spotlight and performed admirably, given the direness of the situation — even if his statistics were pedestrian: 11/27, 115 yards, a touchdown and an interception. And yes, he's got a comeback win under his belt, but the game-winning touchdown came via special teams. Still, to step in for the most high-profile player, in an environment fraught with peril, is no small feat. "I'm impressed with how Deacon stepped in," Ferentz said after the game Saturday night. "He really did a good job leading our football team and making good decisions, especially in the second half in some critical situations."

Brian Ferentz talks with quarterback Deacon Hill during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports (© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)