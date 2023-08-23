Following last weekend's leg injury at Iowa's Kids Day Open Scrimmage, presumptive starting quarterback Cade McNamara's status has been one of the main areas of concern for Hawkeye fans with the season opener just 10 days away. On Wednesday morning, head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the media and provided some optimism — but most notably, not a Week 1 commitment — for his transfer signal-caller from Michigan.

"We avoided one potential land mine on Saturday [at the open practice]," Ferentz said of McNamara's injury, calling his recent MRI good news. "We'll know more at the end of the week, but I'm really optimistic." Ferentz reiterated that he's not worried about McNamara's toughness as he rehabs the injury, but that "Mother Nature plays a part" in the timeline of injury recoveries. McNamara fell to the turf with a non-contact injury during the August open scrimmage, and quickly exited the scrimmage before returning to the field with his teammates. The injury is to his quadriceps (thigh) muscle, a relief to coaches and fans alike as the leg is the same as his surgically repaired ACL from a 2022 injury. ""[McNamara] doesn't want to miss time," Ferentz said after the injury occurred. "He doesn't like not playing or not practicing. [...] My guess is he'll wear the training staff out over the next couple of days, or whatever it takes." Prior to the thigh injury, McNamara had only recently returned to full practice with the Hawkeyes after limited availability, including 7-on-7 drills, during spring and summer. Iowa's Week 1 matchup is against Utah State, who went 6-7 last season and is introducing a new defensive coordinator after allowing 31 points per game in 2022.



Ferentz said Deacon Hill, a transfer from Wisconsin, has been practicing with the first string in McNamara's absence, and true freshman Marco Lainez has been working with the second string. "Marco's been getting the 2s, and he's done a nice job," Ferentz said. "You always look for the positive, and that has been the positive." Ferentz also mentioned that QB Joe Labas, who started the Hawkeyes' 21-0 Music City Bowl victory over Kentucky to finish last season, is still working his way back from injury. In more encouraging injury news, star cornerback Cooper DeJean is back to full practice, and wide receiver Nico Ragaini was also mentioned as returning to the field soon, and Ferentz expects Ragaini to be full-go by Week 1. "I think everybody realistically has a start chance to start working in by the end of this week, certainly next Monday when we hit the field," Ferentz said before clarifying that backup defensive lineman Jeff Bowie would miss considerable time this season with an injury.

Go Iowa Awesome will continue to update players' health statuses as the September 2 season opener approaches.