At Tuesday's Iowa football media availability, Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara discussed his play against Illinois State, where his confidence is at going forward, preparing for the CyHawk game this weekend and more.
Three thoughts on Iowa landing the commitment of 2025 three-star wide receiver Terrence Smith.
As he announced on Sunday, 2025 three-star receiver Terrence Smith has committed to the Iowa football program.
The first true freshman tracker of the season, for the Illinois State game.
Eliot, Adam and Ross share their thoughts on Iowa's season-opening 40-0 win over Illinois State.
Cade McNamara may have given Kinnick Stadium what it's always been asking for: an offense to believe in.
