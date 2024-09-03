Advertisement
Published Sep 3, 2024
Cade McNamara Talks Illinois State Performance, CyHawk Rivalry
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
At Tuesday's Iowa football media availability, Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara discussed his play against Illinois State, where his confidence is at going forward, preparing for the CyHawk game this weekend and more.

