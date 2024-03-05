She did it again. For the third consecutive season, Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZ+v8J2YhSDwnZeV8J2frfCdl5og8J2Xo/Cdl7nwnZeu8J2YhvCd l7LwnZe/IPCdl7zwnZezIPCdmIHwnZe18J2XsiDwnZes8J2XsvCdl67wnZe/ IPCfmKQ8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3 a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdr ZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FBUHZZblp4N1EiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hQVB2WW5aeDdRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2Eg V29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQElvd2FXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc2NTA2MDM5OTcx ODY3MDM5OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA1LCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

Clark, a finalist for every major national player of the year award, became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer (3,685 points) over the weekend. She previously broke the all-time scoring record for women's basketball in the NCAA era as well as the "real" record held by Lynette Woodard and set in the AIAW era that preceded the NCAA. She is the Big Ten's all-time leader in scoring, assists, field goals made, and three-pointers made. This season she's also broken the Big Ten and NCAA single-season records for three-pointers made (162 and counting). She is the first and only Division I player to have 3,600+ points, 1,000+ assists, and 850+ rebounds in a career. Of course, the Big Ten Player of the Year award is meant to reflect a season's accomplishments rather than career achievements -- though Clark has been especially brilliant this season. She leads the Big Ten in scoring (32.3 ppg), assists (8.7 apg), and three-pointers made (162). She's 7th in the league in rebounding (7.3 rpg) and steals (1.7 spg). She also ranks 6th in free throw percentage (.851) and 12th in overall field goal percentage (.465).

With the win, Clark becomes the fourth player overall -- and the first non-Ohio State player -- to have won the award three or more times. Center Jessica Davenport (2005-07) and guard Kelsey Mitchell (2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18) won three Big Ten Player of the Year honors for the Buckeyes, while center Jantel Lavender (2007-11) is the only player in women's basketball history to win four Big Ten Player of the Year awards. Clark's win also continues Iowa's recent dominance of the award. Iowa players have been named Big Ten Player of the Year in six of the past seven seasons. Megan Gustafson earned Big Ten Player of the year honors in 2017-18 and 2018-19 while Clark's predecessor at point guard, Kathleen Doyle, was named Big Ten Player of the Year in 2019-20. With Clark's win, Iowa now has 10 Big Ten Player of the Year honors, second only to Ohio State's 15 PoY honors in conference history. An Iowa or Ohio State player has received Big Ten Player of the Year honors in 16 of the past 20 seasons.