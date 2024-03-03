There are no more mountains to climb. Caitlin Clark has ascended them all. On Sunday, in her final regular season game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, with #6 Iowa facing #2 Ohio State, Caitlin Clark passed "Pistol" Pete Maravich to become the all-time leading scorer in men's and women's basketball in NCAA history. Clark entered the game needing 18 points to break Maravich's NCAA scoring record.

The record-breaking basket came with 00.3 remaining in the second quarter, as Clark drained a pair of free throws after an Ohio State technical foul:

Clark's career has felt like a non-stop succession of broken records, but that's been especially true of her senior season and this last month in particular. Clark scored her 2,804th point to become Iowa's career scoring leader against UNI, in just the third game of this season. She surpassed Ohio State great Kelsey Mitchell as the Big Ten's leading scorer (3,402 points) just over a month ago. Clark broke Washington great Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's career scoring record (3,527 points) against Michigan last month in impeccable fashion, with one of her signature logo 3s:

