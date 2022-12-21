Wide receiver CJ Leonard has made his college decision. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior from Shawnee Mission East High School in Kansas will be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on in 2023.

"I got the opportunity over the summer from Coach Copeland," said Leonard. "I had interest from Kansas State and Kansas, but at the end of the day I wanted to go where I was given my first opportunity."

"I went on a few visits and really enjoyed what I saw and knew I wanted to be a part of Hawkeye football," Leonard said. "I also have somewhat of a connection to Iowa with my grandpa (Larry Leonard). He was a four-sport athlete at Solon High School and went on to run track at Iowa."