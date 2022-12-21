CJ Leonard walking on at Iowa
Wide receiver CJ Leonard has made his college decision. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior from Shawnee Mission East High School in Kansas will be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on in 2023.
"I got the opportunity over the summer from Coach Copeland," said Leonard. "I had interest from Kansas State and Kansas, but at the end of the day I wanted to go where I was given my first opportunity."
"I went on a few visits and really enjoyed what I saw and knew I wanted to be a part of Hawkeye football," Leonard said. "I also have somewhat of a connection to Iowa with my grandpa (Larry Leonard). He was a four-sport athlete at Solon High School and went on to run track at Iowa."
As a senior, Leonard finished the season with 40 catches for 607 yards and seven touchdowns at Shawnee Mission East.
See highlights from his senior year in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2023 Walk-Ons:
CJ Leonard - 6-foot-3, 185-pound WR from Shawnee, KS
Ryan Kuennen - 6-foot-3, 245-pound DE from West Des Moines, IA
Cael Winter - 6-foot-3, 250-pound OL from Waukee, IA
Aidan McDermott - 6-foot-2, 190-pound WR from Cedar Rapids, IA
Luke Pollack - 6-foot-4, 200-pound 2023 WR from Deerfield, IL
Watts McBride - 6-foot-1, 185-pound 2023 DB from Cedar Rapids, IA
Jalyn Thompson - 6-foot-4, 235-pound 2023 TE from West Des Moines, IA