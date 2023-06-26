Iowa football has added its second commitment of the day. As he announced on Twitter, Graham Eben , a 2024 defensive back out of Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids, Iowa, has committed to Iowa.

A highly productive player for the Lions, Eben posted 28.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in addition to four interceptions and two punt returns for scores last season. Offensively, he ran the ball 164 times for 1,330 yards and 19 scores while catching ten passes for 159 yards. He was also named First Team All-State this last season.

His camp showing and production on the field led to an official visit invite that he accepted, as he was on campus this weekend. Clearly the visit went well, as he announced his decision a little over 24 hours later. He joined Devan Kennedy as the second Hawkeye commit today.

Part of Central Lyon's 2022 state championship football squad, Eben is a former teammate of 2023 Iowa signee Zach Lutmer and current teammate of fellow 2024 Iowa recruit, Reece Vander Zee. He's also the son of Central Lyon head coach Curtis Eben.