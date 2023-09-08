As he announced on Friday, 2025 four-star offensive tackle out of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Nick Brooks has committed to the Iowa football program. Brooks is the No. 136 prospect in the country.

The 6'8", 385-pound lineman received his offer from Iowa staff on a spring visit, and he immediately knew the Hawkeyes would be a real player in his recruitment.

"It would mean a lot for me [to go to Iowa]," he said in May. "Coach (George) Barnett has done well with his offensive linemen, and he keeps it real with me. People are already saying I could be the next Tristan Wirfs. That would be pretty good, and I know I'll have a solid fan base up there."

"Coach (Kirk) Ferentz is definitely a big reason too," Brooks added. "He knows a lot about the offensive line, and he's just pretty cool overall. I like the bond that he built with my siblings, and I feel like he and I would have a great bond, too."

After spending his first two years of high school in Georgia, the Cedar Rapids native solidified his decision to return to Kennedy after his spring visit to Iowa City.

"When I was back in Iowa, I felt like my mom loved going on the visits with me," Brooks said. "The last two years, she hasn't gone on any visits with me, nor my little brothers. They always say they want to play football and be like me. I want to show them the things I'm going through, that they'll probably go through, too."

"They love when I'm back there," Brooks -- who has ten younger siblings and 17 total -- said. "It was just good. I felt like it was time to come back. I'm excited to play for Kennedy. I've been getting texts from my old teachers and the coaching staff saying they're excited for me to come back. My family is pretty excited. Now is the time, and I'm ready to be the No. 1 prospect in Iowa."