COMMIT: 2025 Four-Star OT, Top-150 Recruit Nick Brooks Picks Iowa
As he announced on Friday, 2025 four-star offensive tackle out of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Nick Brooks has committed to the Iowa football program. Brooks is the No. 136 prospect in the country.
Brooks released a top five on Monday this week, and chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee. He also received offers from a bevy of other top programs, including Michigan, Texas, Florida, LSU, Penn State and Wisconsin.
The 6'8", 385-pound lineman received his offer from Iowa staff on a spring visit, and he immediately knew the Hawkeyes would be a real player in his recruitment.
"It would mean a lot for me [to go to Iowa]," he said in May. "Coach (George) Barnett has done well with his offensive linemen, and he keeps it real with me. People are already saying I could be the next Tristan Wirfs. That would be pretty good, and I know I'll have a solid fan base up there."
"Coach (Kirk) Ferentz is definitely a big reason too," Brooks added. "He knows a lot about the offensive line, and he's just pretty cool overall. I like the bond that he built with my siblings, and I feel like he and I would have a great bond, too."
After spending his first two years of high school in Georgia, the Cedar Rapids native solidified his decision to return to Kennedy after his spring visit to Iowa City.
"When I was back in Iowa, I felt like my mom loved going on the visits with me," Brooks said. "The last two years, she hasn't gone on any visits with me, nor my little brothers. They always say they want to play football and be like me. I want to show them the things I'm going through, that they'll probably go through, too."
"They love when I'm back there," Brooks -- who has ten younger siblings and 17 total -- said. "It was just good. I felt like it was time to come back. I'm excited to play for Kennedy. I've been getting texts from my old teachers and the coaching staff saying they're excited for me to come back. My family is pretty excited. Now is the time, and I'm ready to be the No. 1 prospect in Iowa."
Following his decision to return to the Hawkeye State, Brooks quickly earned that title of the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa's 2025 class. He ranks just above fellow four-star recruit and Iowa priority, Thomas Meyer of Clear Lake.
Just a few weeks ago, Kennedy Head Coach Brian White affirmed that ranking based on everything he's seen from Brooks since his return.
"He's the real deal, he's great," White said. "He's got a great attitude, and one thing I noticed right away -- he reminds me a lot of Connor Colby the way he always finishes. He's always going to get that last push in, and it's not malicious! He's just going to the whistle, and when that kid starts to separate from him, he'll get that last push in. You'll just see guys rolling in the dirt."
"I will say this about Nick -- I've never seen a monster move like him before," White continued. "Wait till you see this kid pull. He pulls like he's 250-pounds, and he loves to pull. When he blocks downhill he just paves his side down. He's impressive."
Brooks is the second commit in Iowa's 2025 class, joining three-star defensive lineman out of Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Iowa, Joey VanWetzinga.