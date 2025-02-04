COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2025 In-State PWO WR, Dylan Stecker

Dylan Stecker, a 2025 wide receiver out of Spirit Lake, has committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on (PWO). He plans to sign with Iowa on Wednesday.

A late addition in the cycle, Stecker ultimately chose a PWO opportunity with the Hawkeyes over offers from Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, South Dakota and Northern Iowa. Iowa State also offered Stecker a preferred walk-on spot.

His twin brother, Ethan, signed with the Cyclones this December to play safety in Ames after receiving an offer at one of their prospect camps last summer.