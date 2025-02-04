COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2025 In-State PWO WR, Dylan Stecker

Dylan Stecker, a 2025 wide receiver out of Spirit Lake, has committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on (PWO). He plans to sign with Iowa on Wednesday.
A late addition in the cycle, Stecker ultimately chose a PWO opportunity with the Hawkeyes over offers from Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, South Dakota and Northern Iowa. Iowa State also offered Stecker a preferred walk-on spot.
His twin brother, Ethan, signed with the Cyclones this December to play safety in Ames after receiving an offer at one of their prospect camps last summer.
One of the more productive receivers in the state, Stecker caught 59 passes for 1,223 yards and 19 touchdowns this season for Spirit Lake. As a junior, he posted 53 catches for 994 yards and 14 scores.
A multi-sport athlete, Stecker has had an outstanding basketball season this winter for the Indians, as he leads his team in scoring with 20.5 points per game, while adding 9.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.
The 6'4", 200 pound Stecker missed the majority of junior track season and camps over the summer due to injury, which contributed to him being under-recruited.
According to Milesplit, Stecker's best time in the 100-meter dash is 11.42 seconds, along with a high-jump best of 6'4". He'll have plenty of opportunities to improve on those bests this spring for Spirit Lake.
Stecker joins kicker Caden Buhr, quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald, defensive back Rayce Heitman and running back Braeden Jackson as PWOs in Iowa's 2025 class.