COMMIT: Son of NFL Running Back Chooses Iowa as PWO

Iowa has landed the commitment of 2025 running back out of Ankeny Centennial, Braeden Jackson as a preferred walk-on (PWO). He is the son of former NFL tailback, Fred Jackson .

Jackson was one of the most productive players in the state of Iowa this season, as he took 173 carries for 1,397 yards and 22 touchdowns this year, along with 19 receptions for 288 yards and three scores. On special teams he also returned five kicks for 211 yards and two touchdowns, along with two punts for 63 yards.

Throughout the recruiting process, he received interest from Iowa State, South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and St. Thomas.

As he shared with Hawkeye Beacon this summer, the majority of programs he remained in contact with had shared that they wanted to see how his senior season went before they offered him a scholarship. Somehow, that wasn't good enough for every program.

Turn on the tape, and you'll see why Jackson is at the very least worthy of a multitude of FCS offers. Lucky for Iowa, none pulled the trigger.

"The staff has told me that they like how versatile I am -- that I run, catch and block, Jackson said of his conversations with Iowa in the fall of 2023. "They like the effort that I put in the game and my knowledge of the game, especially because my dad has been coaching me. They like how I perceive the game and how I take different things into account."



