IOWA CITY -- Cooper Koch was one of the most sought-after targets in Iowa's 2024 recruiting class for both Hawkeye fans and the Hawkeye coaching staff, both for what he can do on the court as a 4 who can stretch the floor with his shooting ability and for his status as a Hawkeye legacy. Koch, the son of J.R. Koch, a standout player for the Hawkeyes in the 90s, spoke about his adjustment to college basketball, what he can bring to this Iowa team, what his recruitment process was like, and more. "The game's a lot smarter at the college level," Koch said when asked what he had learned so far. "You have to be able to think two or three steps ahead, especially when you're running back on defense, to find [your] man and the personnel." That was one of the biggest adjustments to the college level that Koch had noticed so far, along with the pace of play. "Yeah, the speed of the game. I think I'm acclimated now, but the first week or week and a half were a little rough." Koch affirmed that he wants to play this season. "That's the goal," he said. "I'm trying to keep working my butt off in here [on the practice floor] so I can get as much time out there [in games]."

What can he bring to this year's team? "[I] can bring shooting ability and the ability to pass from the wing spot," he said, in addition to running the floor and playing defense. When asked what parts of his game translate the best to college, Koch noted his basketball IQ and his ability to see the floor well. "I can pick up the sets and the plays very quickly -- that's helped me have a little success early." Koch is keeping an open mind when it comes to what position he'll play, especially in Fran McCaffery's free-flowing style of play. "I think I can play the 3, but I think they're looking at me more as a stretch 4, depending on the lineups. I can play on the block sometimes, depending on cuts and match-ups. [But] I'm definitely trying to space the floor and shoot the three."

Despite only being around his new teammates for a few weeks, Koch was already impressed with the chemistry of this Iowa team. "The chemistry's great. I think we're gonna have some of the best team chemistry in the whole country. We're just always hanging out on and off the court, everybody gels, [and] it's just a great group of guys." Koch was also building a bond with his fellow freshman, Canadian Chris Tadjo. "It's been a lot of fun. He's a great guy. He's fun to hang out with [and] he's going to be a good addition to the team." The veterans have also made an impact on Koch, as he noted that he was learning a lot from senior Payton Sandfort. "He's gone through the whole [NBA] Draft process and I've had to guard him every day in practice. Being able to see myself in his position in a few years gives me a lot of motivation. [I'm] just trying to follow what he does and follow his lead."