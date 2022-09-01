IOWA CITY, Iowa - - Former University of Iowa All-America tight end Dallas Clark will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday (11:05 a.m., FS1).

Clark was a unanimous consensus first-team All-American in his final season in 2002, earning the John Mackey Award as the best tight end in the nation. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as well. Clark completed his career with 81 receptions for 1,281 yards in just two seasons as a tight end. Clark is also being inducted into the Iowa Letterwinners Club Hall of Fame on Friday evening and will be introduced at halftime of Saturday’s game.

Clark and the Hawkeyes won the 2001 Alamo Bowl, the first bowl victory for Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa went on the share the 2002 Big Ten title with a perfect 8-0 league record, earn an invitation to the Orange Bowl.

Clark declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season and was selected by Indianapolis with the 24th pick of the first round in the 2003 NFL Draft. An All-Pro selection in 2009, Clark appeared in two Super Bowls, including the Colts’ victory over Chicago in 2007. Along with Indianapolis, Clark also played for Tampa Bay and Baltimore prior to his retirement in 2013.

Clark earned All-Rookie honors in 2003, was named a Sports Illustrated All-Pro in 2008, and was named NFL Alumni Tight End of the Year in 2009. His NFL career totals include 505 receptions for 5,665 yards and 53 touchdowns. At the time of his retirement Clark was one of three NFL tight ends all-time with over 1,000 receiving yards in a season and he ranked second all-time among NFL tight ends in career playoff receiving yards.

Clark will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.