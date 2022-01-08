Dane Belton declares for NFL Draft

MORE: Scholarship Distribution Chart

Iowa junior defensive back Dane Belton is leaving for the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Belton made it official today with an announcement that he will be foregoing his senior year to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection, Belton led the Hawkeyes with five interceptions this past season and also racked up 46 tackles, three tackles for loss, and seven pass breakups.

First moving into the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2019, he finishes his Hawkeye career with 26 starts.

Belton is the second Iowa junior to declare for the draft, joining running back Tyler Goodson.