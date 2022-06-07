Caulker discusses his decision

After earning an offer at Iowa's camp this past weekend, Des Moines North defensive end David Caulker is the latest commitment for the Iowa Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 256-pound Caulker after his announcement to discuss his decision, his meteoric rise during the recruiting process this year, his future as a Hawkeye, and much more.

Q: First, can you take us through everything over the past couple days with the offer and the commitment? How did it all go down?

CAULKER: At camp on Sunday, all I was thinking about was I need to get this offer because when I make my commitment I want Iowa to be one of my choices. So I was just playing my heart out and going as hard as I've ever played. I thought it was it went pretty well and then afterwards I talked to Coach Niemann and Coach Bell, who told me to wait until he had a chance to talk to the other coaches. They talked and then after everybody else left he called me over and said, "Dave, you got 30 seconds to commit." It was funny, but I decided I was too emotional so I wasn't going to commit right away on the spot. Then Coach Niemann brought me into his office and Coach Ferentz walked in, so I decided to tell them this is where I want to go and I committed.

Q: So that all happened on Sunday night and then you made the announcement on Monday?

CAULKER: Yeah, I committed on Sunday night and then I was waiting for them to send me a graphic, so I decided to just announce it Monday morning. I told my teammates and some others, but most people found out when I announced it.

Q: What was that feeling like to make the announcement and know where you are headed next year?

CAULKER: It feels unreal. When I look back at myself a year ago, I thought I was going to maybe have a chance to go JUCO or something so it doesn't even seem real to be going to Iowa now. Now I know I have to work even harder, but I'm really happy about it.

Q: What made Iowa the clear choice for you once they offered?

CAULKER: Just the connections. They were like really the first school to even talk to me in recruiting. I have a good connection with Coach Niemann because he contacted me first and I've been to Iowa like three times so I'm comfortable there.

Q: What do you think you showed at camp and just over the past year that led to the offer?

CAULKER: Just my relentlessness. When I want something, I'm going to get it. That's probably my biggest trait I would say. Then also just being coachable. I didn't do well on my first rep every single time, but when I didn't they would coach me up and I'd get it the next time.

Q: You have a Des Moines North teammate, Deavin Hilson, already down there. What has he told you about his time at Iowa so far?

CAULKER: He likes Iowa a lot. He recently hurt his knee in spring practice, so he's working to get back right now, but he's told me good things about Iowa.

Q: Is there a sense of pride for you and him being two of the first Division I recruits from Des Moines North in quite a while?

CAULKER: Yeah, there is. It's a really good feeling. I feel like I'm on top of the world, but I've just got to stay humble. It's a crazy feeling though. I really can't put it into words.

Q: Are you coming in at defensive end or flexibility to play inside and out?

CAULKER: Yeah, at Iowa they only take defensive linemen really. They want their guys to be able play both inside and outside.

Q: Have you gotten quite a bit bigger over the past year?

CAULKER: Yeah, I'm still growing too. During basketball season I lost a lot of weight, but now I've put that back on and added some more weight with lifting and just eating healthy.

Q: What do you like about Iowa when you've been there to visit?

CAULKER: All of their players really. They are really good people and show that Iowa is making men out of them. It's a good program to be around.

Q: What are the goals for you this fall in your senior year?

CAULKER: Just enjoy playing football with my teammates and get bigger, faster, and stronger and win some games.

Q: Will you be playing both ways?

CAULKER: Yeah, I'll be playing tight end and defensive end.

Q: I think you had 12.5 tackles for loss last season. Are there any goals like that you have individually going into the year?

CAULKER: Well, last year I didn't get a full season. I only played about four games because I had an injury so having a full season this year I'm ready to do something crazy.

Q: Last question, what has this whole ride been like for you during the recruiting process as things really took off for you over the past couple months?

CAULKER: It's been crazy. It all happened really from February to now, so it's been a crazy four months. I'm glad it's done.

A three-star prospect, Caulker chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri, Kent State, Northern Illinois, and Northern Iowa.

Overall, Caulker is commitment No. 10 for Iowa, joining Marco Lainez, Alex Mota, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Chase Brackney, Leighton Jones, Ben Kueter, John Nestor, Zach Lutmer, and Aidan Hall in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.