IOWA CITY — At times Saturday, Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill resembled Ricky Vaughn from Major League — prior to Vaughn's eye exam. The Hawkeye gunslinger, starting in relief of injured quarterback Cade McNamara, began the afternoon 1/10 for 13 yards and an interception — and many of those misses were not particularly close.

"First half, I was a little jittery," Hill said after the 20-14 win over Purdue. "I think it was just kind of everything that comes with being a starter, your first game."

That came as news to tight end Erick All, who has made a seamless transition from McNamara's primary receiver to Hill's primary receiver.

"I'm surprised [Hill] was jittery earlier, because he didn't show it a bit," All said Saturday. "He never seems too high or too low. He's always just someone you can rely on to bring the team together and calm us down, stuff like that."

Hill eventually finished at 6/21, 110 yards, a touchdown and just the one pick — still enough to make most offensive coordinators wave some sage around the QB room, but critically, also enough for the win.

"[Hill] hung in there," head coach Kirk Ferentz said, praising his quarterback's composure after the rough start. "Kept doing a good job, and the last one he threw down our right side, it looked pretty good to me."

That throw, a 22-yard touchdown to All that pushed Iowa's lead to 20-7, was one of All's (and Iowa's) easiest catches of the game: