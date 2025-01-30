Indiana Fever to Play Exhibition Game in Iowa City

(Photo by © Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Everyone knows Hawkeye legend Caitlin Clark will be back in Carver-Hawkeye Arena this Sunday for Iowa's game against #4 USC (12:30 PM CT, FOX). Her iconic #22 jersey is being retired in a ceremony at the conclusion of the game. It turns out that won't be the only chance to see Clark in Iowa City this year, though. In fact, Iowa fans will even get another chance to see her display her incomparable shooting range and passing wizardry on the familiar CHA parquet -- it just won't be in the familiar black-and-gold colors. Clark will be suiting up in the blue, gold, and red of the Indiana Fever for a preseason game between the Fever and the Brazilian National Team on Sunday, May 4.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 5 PM CT in Carver Hawkeye Arena. TV information will be announced at a later date. Tickets will be available through the University of Iowa, with more details to be released in the future.

“We couldn’t be more excited to play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and we know Iowa fans will deliver an unforgettable homecoming for Caitlin,” said Indiana Fever President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf. “Countless Hawkeye fans have become Fever fans, and we consider them family. That’s what will make this preseason matchup so special for us.”

Clark's last game in Carver-Hawkeye as an Iowa player came in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year, a 64-54 victory over West Virginia. Clark had 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in the game. During her four years in Iowa City, Clark authored innumerable memorable moments, including setting the NCAA women's career scoring record and then, two weeks later, breaking "Pistol" Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record for men or women. Perhaps her most indelible moment in CHA was her game-winning buzzer-beater to lead Iowa to victory over Indiana in 2023: