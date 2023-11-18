IOWA CITY — As Iowa celebrates its outright 2023 Big Ten West championship on Saturday, Hawkeye fans are officially free to admit that before the season, they didn't expect sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill to lead this Hawkeye team back to Indianapolis for a Big Ten Championship Game berth. Those fans had a lot of company, after all. "Including me," head coach Kirk Ferentz said with a smirk after the game. Hey, he's free to admit it now, too. Hill threw for 167 yards on 19-for-29 passing as the Hawkeyes defeated visiting Illinois, 15-13, on Senior Day at Kinnick Stadium. Saturday's performance gives Hill an average of 195 yards passing with a 65% completion rate in his last two games. Those numbers may seem pedestrian, mainly because they are, but they're also miles better than his 73.8 yards and 41% completion averages in his five prior games since taking over for an injured Cade McNamara early in Week 5. "[Hill] is so improved, even from when he started playing six, seven weeks ago," Ferentz said of his QB. "And he made some big plays today. Some plays that weren't so good, but he made some big plays today, so you've got to give him a lot of credit." Those big plays include a four-yard touchdown strike to Addison Ostrenga in the first half, where Hill flashed the rocket arm that he's been (helpfully) dialing back in recent weeks:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgcGFzcyDwn6SMPGJyPlRoZSBjYXRjaCDwn6SMPGJyPlRvdWNo ZG93biBJb3dhIPCfmYw8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Ro aWxsc2IxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZGhpbGxzYjEwPC9hPiDi nqHvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BZGRpc29uT3N0 cmVuZ2E/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFkZGlzb25Pc3RyZW5nYTwv YT4gPGJyPjxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL242aDJ0OUhwUWEi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uNmgydDlIcFFhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhh d2tleWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI1 OTkwNjg4MjM0MzQwODYxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDE4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

That high-velocity arm got Hill into frequent trouble earlier in the season, as his hardest throws were often the least accurate. But that was the exact pass needed to convert the score, and as the final margin shows, the difference between three and seven points in that situation proved to be mammoth. The clutch throw might be emblematic of Hill's growth under center, but in that same way Hill's growth has been emblematic of the team's resiliency. “Not just individually, but as a team, we have gone through a lot this year with injuries and whatever else," Hill said. "It's kind of the story of our season. Just keep punching forward each and every play, each and every day. Keep moving forward, one step in front of the other. I think we did that today." Running back Kaleb Johnson, who scored the game-winning touchdown on a 30-yard scamper with under five minutes to go, hailed his quarterback's approach to personal improvement. “It has just been amazing seeing [Hill] progress," Johnson said. "He didn’t get a lot of playing time when he first got here. For Cade to get hurt was kind of a devastating moment, but it was an opportunity for him. It was a matter of, 'what do you do?' He's in the room all day, every day, getting better. I believe in him completely now. He's in his game now.” Senior defensive end Joe Evans agreed. "Deacon has been tremendous for us," Evans said. "He's been a leader in the locker room, and he keeps on improving and improving every single week, and I'm just so happy for him."

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Hill's performance for Hawkeye fans? Not just that he's now completing passes at a competitive rate, but to whom he's completing the passes. Wide receiver Kaleb Brown, a fellow 2023 offseason transfer, led all Hawkeyes with 10 targets from Hill — and his seven catches for 71 yards were both season highs for an Iowa wideout. Senior WR Nico Ragaini also had his most productive day of the year, with 46 yards on five catches (from seven targets). Again, going 12-for-17 on throws to the starting wide receivers is, in a vacuum, not terribly remarkable. In a season where the wideouts came into the game with 4.3 catches per game, though — as a team-wide unit — it's the freshest breath of air. "It felt great," Brown said about his performance. "I feel like it's part of what got [our offense] going. It was great to be a part of it."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RQjEgaXMgaHlwZWQgYWZ0ZXIgdGhlIHdpbi4gQmlnIFRlbiBXZXN0 IENoYW1waW9ucy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hjN0Q4Wnp1WmMi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94YzdEOFp6dVpjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVs aW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI2MDMwODM3NTA4OTg0 ODg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=