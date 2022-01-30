Deshaun Lee commits to Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a new commitment in the Class of 2022. After making an official visit to campus over the weekend, Michigan native Deshaun Lee, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback, has committed to the Iowa coaching staff.

"The visit was great," Lee told HawkeyeReport.com. "The people here are very nice and it just felt like home when I got here. Everybody is real genuine."

Belleville is familiar recruiting territory for Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker as current Hawkeye defensive backs Kaevon Merriweather and Brenden Deasfernandes both came from the same high school.

"Brenden and Kaevon both went to my high school I also met a lot of players this weekend including Xavier Nwankpa and TJ Hall," said Lee.

During the recruiting process, Lee earned scholarship offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, and Eastern Illinois, but quickly found his college home once the opportunity from Iowa arrived.

"The coaching staff is really genuine and they have been here for a long time and it felt like home," Lee said. "The graduation rate is really high also. It's a good education and a great football program."