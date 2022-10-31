IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa true freshman kicker Drew Stevens has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following the Hawkeyes’ 33-13 win over Northwestern. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office.

Stevens earns his first Big Ten honor following his impressive performance against the Wildcats. Stevens connected on all four field goal attempts and all three PAT kicks in Iowa’s Homecoming win. He also handed all kickoff duties, recording four touchbacks and allowing just one Wildcat return.

Stevens, a native of North Augusta, South Carolina, connected on field goal attempts of 29, 24, 54 and 25 yards. The 54-yard kick is the longest of his career and ties as the seventh-longest in program history. It marks Iowa’s longest field goal since 2015.

Stevens leads Iowa in scoring with 45 points, making 11-of-12 field goal attempts and all 12 PATs. He is 4-for-5 from beyond 40 yards and is 2-for-2 two from beyond 50 yards. His 11 field goals are the most for an Iowa freshman since Mike Meyer booted 14 field goals in 2010.

The Big Ten honor is the first for Stevens and the fourth for Iowa this season. Punter Tory Taylor earned special teams honors on two occasions (South Dakota State, Rutgers) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather earned defensive honors for his play at Rutgers.

Iowa (4-4, 2-3) travels to Purdue (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday (11:05 a.m. CT, FS1). The Hawkeyes return home Nov. 12, hosting Wisconsin.