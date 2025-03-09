Published Mar 9, 2025
WATCH: Payton Sandfort Talks Iowa Win Over Nebraska
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor
Payton Sandfort talked about Iowa's win over Nebraska, shooting out of a slump, the post-game emotions, the improvements Pryce has made, getting to play more games with Pryce, past wins in the Big Ten Tournament, and more.