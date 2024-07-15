EA Sports College Football 25: OVR Ratings For Iowa Players
EA Sports' much-anticipated College Football 25 -- the first new college football video game since NCAA Football 14 was released 12 years ago -- officially goes into general release this Friday, July 19. But early access is available starting today, which gives us a chance to check out the game. We'll have more thoughts on the game later, but for now here are the team and player overall ratings for Iowa in this game.
TEAM RATINGS
OVR - 87
DEF - 88
OFF - 76
NOTE: Individual player ratings will shift based on position; the same player could be rated slightly differently at LE versus RE, for instance.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER RATINGS
QUARTERBACK
77 - Cade McNamara
76 - Brendan Sullivan
71 - Marco Lainez
RUNNING BACK
80 - Leshon Williams
73 - Kamari Moulton
72 - Jaziun Patterson
72 Terrell Washington, Jr.
NOTE: Kaleb Johnson is not (officially) in the game, but the Iowa roster does include a junior running back rated 74 named "Aric Ervin."
FULLBACK
75 - Hayden Large
70 - Rusty VanWetzinga
63 - Eli Miller
WIDE RECEIVER
75 - Kaleb Brown
73 - Jacob Gill
70 - Seth Anderson
67 - Jarriett Bouie
TIGHT END
88 - Luke Lachey
82 - Addison Ostrenga
73 - Gavin Hoffman
71 - Zach Ortwerth
71 - Kyson Van Vugt
68 - Johnny Pascuzzi
LEFT TACKLE
79 - Mason Richman
74 - Jack Dotzler
71 - Kale Krogh
LEFT GUARD
79 - Beau Stephens
71 - Leighton Jones
69 - Kade Pieper
68 - Josh Janowski
CENTER
86 - Logan Jones
78 - Tyler Elsbury
RIGHT GUARD
88 - Connor Colby
72 - Trevor Lauck
RIGHT TACKLE
81 - Gennings Dunker
78 - Nick DeJong
DEFENSIVE PLAYER RATINGS
DEFENSIVE LINE
DEFENSIVE END
81 - Ethan Hurkett
79 - Deontae Craig
76 - Max Llewellyn
74 - Brian Allen, Jr.
73 - Jeffrey Bowie
73 - Kenneth Merrieweather
72 - Caden Crawford
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
83 - Aaron Graves
80 - Yahya Black
74 - Jeremiah Pittman
70 - Chase Brackney
LINEBACKERS
94 - Jay Higgins
90 - Nick Jackson
75 - Karson Sharar
74 - Kyler Fisher
74 - Zach Twedt
73 - Jaden Harrell
73 - Ben Kueter
70 - Jayden Montgomery
66 - Nolan DeLong
DEFENSIVE BACKS
FS
92 - Sebastian Castro
89 - Quinn Schulte
79 - Koen Entringer
SS
90 - Xavier Nwankpa
69 - Zach Lutmer
CB
84 - Jermari Harris
80 - Deshaun Lee
78 - TJ Hall
74 - John Nestor
73 - Kahlil Tate
70 - Deavin Hilson
69 - Teegan Davis
69 - Watts McBride
SPECIAL TEAMS
74 - Drew Stevens
69 - Rhys Dakin