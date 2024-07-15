Advertisement
EA Sports College Football 25: OVR Ratings For Iowa Players

Ross Binder • Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor

EA Sports' much-anticipated College Football 25 -- the first new college football video game since NCAA Football 14 was released 12 years ago -- officially goes into general release this Friday, July 19. But early access is available starting today, which gives us a chance to check out the game. We'll have more thoughts on the game later, but for now here are the team and player overall ratings for Iowa in this game.


TEAM RATINGS

OVR - 87
DEF - 88
OFF - 76

NOTE: Individual player ratings will shift based on position; the same player could be rated slightly differently at LE versus RE, for instance.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER RATINGS

QUARTERBACK

77 - Cade McNamara
76 - Brendan Sullivan
71 - Marco Lainez

RUNNING BACK

80 - Leshon Williams
73 - Kamari Moulton
72 - Jaziun Patterson
72 Terrell Washington, Jr.

NOTE: Kaleb Johnson is not (officially) in the game, but the Iowa roster does include a junior running back rated 74 named "Aric Ervin."

FULLBACK

75 - Hayden Large
70 - Rusty VanWetzinga
63 - Eli Miller

WIDE RECEIVER

75 - Kaleb Brown
73 - Jacob Gill
70 - Seth Anderson
67 - Jarriett Bouie

TIGHT END

88 - Luke Lachey
82 - Addison Ostrenga
73 - Gavin Hoffman
71 - Zach Ortwerth
71 - Kyson Van Vugt
68 - Johnny Pascuzzi

LEFT TACKLE

79 - Mason Richman
74 - Jack Dotzler
71 - Kale Krogh

LEFT GUARD

79 - Beau Stephens
71 - Leighton Jones
69 - Kade Pieper
68 - Josh Janowski

CENTER

86 - Logan Jones
78 - Tyler Elsbury

RIGHT GUARD

88 - Connor Colby
72 - Trevor Lauck

RIGHT TACKLE

81 - Gennings Dunker
78 - Nick DeJong

DEFENSIVE PLAYER RATINGS

DEFENSIVE LINE

DEFENSIVE END

81 - Ethan Hurkett
79 - Deontae Craig
76 - Max Llewellyn
74 - Brian Allen, Jr.
73 - Jeffrey Bowie
73 - Kenneth Merrieweather
72 - Caden Crawford

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

83 - Aaron Graves
80 - Yahya Black
74 - Jeremiah Pittman
70 - Chase Brackney

LINEBACKERS

94 - Jay Higgins
90 - Nick Jackson
75 - Karson Sharar
74 - Kyler Fisher
74 - Zach Twedt
73 - Jaden Harrell
73 - Ben Kueter
70 - Jayden Montgomery
66 - Nolan DeLong

DEFENSIVE BACKS

FS

92 - Sebastian Castro
89 - Quinn Schulte
79 - Koen Entringer

SS

90 - Xavier Nwankpa
69 - Zach Lutmer

CB

84 - Jermari Harris
80 - Deshaun Lee
78 - TJ Hall
74 - John Nestor
73 - Kahlil Tate
70 - Deavin Hilson
69 - Teegan Davis
69 - Watts McBride

SPECIAL TEAMS

74 - Drew Stevens
69 - Rhys Dakin

