Class of 2020 offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury has been a frequent visitor to Iowa City early on in the recruiting process and was back on campus this past weekend for the Hawkeye Tailgater. The biggest difference on this visit for the 6-foot-5, 298-pound Elsbury was the opportunity to dive into the academic side of things at the University of Iowa.

“We got there and ate brunch and then we took a tour of the football facilities and they took a coach bus around the campus,” said Elsbury. “After that, we walked back to the football facility and went into position meetings and mingled with the coaches.”

“The big highlight for me was getting the campus tour,” Elsbury continued. “I have seen the football facility before, but that was the first time that I have seen the campus so it was exciting.”

The trip also gave Elsbury an opportunity to catch up with the Iowa coaching staff, who offered him a scholarship back in May during the spring evaluation period.

“The coaches just asked me how my summer was going and wondered how my camps went,” said Elsbury. “Then the just updated me on the recruiting process and told me my status.”

“They are very honest,” Elsbury continued. “They are going to tell you exactly what they feel and exactly why they want you to be there. The build it like a brotherhood. They want you to be able to look them in the eyes and tell them anything.”

Currently, Elsbury holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Purdue, and Northern Illinois, and plans to stay patient with the recruiting process as he gets ready for his junior year this fall at Byron High School in Illinois.

“Right now, I have three offers,” said Elsbury. “I’m going to be thorough about my decision and commitment. I’m open to visiting any schools that are interested. I just want to make sure I find the right home for my college years. I am just going to take my time with it.”