While many on the outside gave up hope on this Iowa football team, Kirk Ferentz never did and he believed that this team could rally and win football games. For the fourth week in a row, Ferentz was proven to be right.

It wasn't pretty, but Ferentz and the Hawkeyes won their eight in a row over the Golden Gophers on Saturday by the score of 13-10. Following the game, Ferentz spoke about the play of Jack Campbell and how he continues to make big plays, the toughness of Spencer Petras and how has played well in the last four weeks, and how this team has handled adversity to win four in a row.