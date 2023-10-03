On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced that starting quarterback Cade McNamara, who transferred to Iowa from Michigan after the 2022 season, will be out for the season with a significant knee injury suffered in the first quarter of Saturday's 26-16 victory over Michigan State. "It's not good," Ferentz said. "He's got an ACL injury, so that's got to be repaired, and he'll be out for the season. He'll stay with the team, be supportive and continue to be a part of our team." Obviously with knee injuries, especially pre-surgery (McNamara will have his operation next week, per standard protocol with ligament injuries), there's always uncertainty with recovery timetables until they're complete. Still, the prognosis looks promising for McNamara to return to the field in 2024. "The good news is, [McNamara] should be fine once recovery is over," Ferentz said. "If there is good news, it's a 'clean' injury. Sometimes they can be a little bit messy. He's been fighting some other stuff too, so maybe this will give him a chance to get totally healthy again." Sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill is expected to start for the rest of the season, with sophomore Joe Labas as the primary backup; Labas started the 2022 Music City Bowl against Kentucky but missed a significant portion of spring and summer practice to injury. True freshman Marco Lainez is the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster. "Deacon is our starter," Ferentz said. "Joe, he's one play away from going in. He's missed a lot of time in July and August, so he's playing catchup. He's working hard every day, and the fact that [Labas] practiced and played in December gives everybody more confidence." McNamara finishes his 2023 season with 46 passes completed on 90 attempts for 505 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ferentz detailed McNamara's 2023 now that he's no longer expected to contribute on the field. "When [McNamara] comes back, it's a long, lonely road for any player that's injured," Ferentz said. "There's the rehab part of things, Mother Nature's gotta do their part, so that's pretty much regimented and you go as fast as your body will allow you to." "I think it's pretty obvious right now, mid-October, by the time he gets the surgery, I can't imagine he'll do much in the spring other than maybe throwing a ball, things like that," Ferentz said. "But he won't be practicing. Hopefully he'll have June and July, then August full speed to go. If there's good news here, hopefully both legs are healthy and he's able to be the Cade McNamara he wants to be."