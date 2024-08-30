Jacob Gill gets set to line up out wide at Iowa's open Kids' Day practice. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

Iowa kicks off the 2024 season against Illinois State at 11 AM on Saturday morning. As with every new college football season, the Hawkeyes and other college football teams will be looking to new faces to lead the way. For the Hawkeyes, some of those faces aren't so new but have cultivated a story of their own in Iowa City. They include players that have dealt with injuries, those who were written off earlier in their careers and those who were considered to be among the best in the country coming out of high school. Here are five Hawkeyes we're keeping close tabs on tomorrow.

A much-needed addition from Northwestern via the transfer portal this summer, junior wideout Jacob Gill has made a solid impression on the Iowa coaching staff. So much so that he went from being unlisted on the depth chart prior to camp to earning a starting spot alongside Jarriett Buie and Kaden Wetjen. "He's been really just a great addition," Kirk Ferentz said last week. "Really focused, really mature. He's got a veteran presence and we really like the way he goes about what he does, how he practices, how he prepares, everything about him in this building. Really exemplary and not a loud demeanor but just shows up every day and really performs. So he's been a really good influence on a very young group." That's not just fluff talk from Ferentz, either. Intel from behind the scenes is that Gill was solid throughout camp, and a much-needed experienced presence for a young position group.

With Kaleb Brown missing the opener against the Redbirds due to suspension, Gill's calm disposition on the field will be even more important for the Iowa pass offense. Gill, as well as fellow receiver Kaden Wetjen, will likely be relied on to make plays in the open field.

Set to fill the corner position opposite of Jermari Harris, TJ Hall will start for the first time in his career with the Hawkeyes after battling it out with John Nestor and Deshaun Lee throughout camp. Hall emerged from that battle with the top spot on the depth chart released this week. "[The thing that separated Hall was] probably the consistency," Ferentz said on Tuesday. "It's gone back and forth. ... The four corners have been competing and practicing. Probably a little consistency thing, but it's still really close." "We've seen TJ Hall grow and improve his standard of play," Phil Parker added last week. He continued, saying that each of the four corners will see time throughout the season. "Maybe we play more guys on the backend if we have to."

Hall has won the job for now, but Nestor and Lee appear to be nipping at his heels, too. The sophomore from Chicago was named the starter heading into camp, and he's been hailed as possibly Iowa's next great cornerback. Lee started multiple games last season due to Harris's suspension and the injury to Cooper DeJean. Hall has the physical tools to be an excellent corner in black and gold, and if he holds up, he may be the starter throughout the season, but don't count out Nestor and Lee yet, either.

Kamari Moulton was thrust into the RB1 spot following fall camp. Though the running backs faced some injuries this fall -- namely Leshon Williams -- it's still notable to see a redshirt freshman leap frog three tailbacks who saw significant time last year. Along with Williams, Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson sit behind Moulton on the depth chart. "I figured that might get everybody's attention," Ferentz said this week. "The other component there is Kamari's done a nice job. I mentioned that or alluded to that back in December. He started to look comfortable and did a lot of good things, did a good job in the spring and has just been consistent all the way through August." Ferentz added that Moulton has some characteristics that make him stand out from the rest of the group. "He's got good vision," Ferentz said. "He's bigger and stronger physically than he was certainly a year ago, year plus ago when he got here. All that's good, and that's one of the benefits of experience. He's got a tremendous attitude, but he's got a real good vision, a good ability to see things that maybe other guys can't see, and that's been pretty consistent."

Like Hall, Moulton hasn't locked up the position for the entire season by any means. "They're all going to play, but he's really done a nice job," Ferentz said. "Leshon has only been back maybe 10 days, and it looks like he's good to go. It's just he had a long, nagging injury that took a while to work through, but happy he's back. The other guys have done a good job too. I feel pretty good about the group. I'm eager to see them play."

Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara is set to take his first live game reps since September 30 of last season, when he tore his ACL. It's also no secret that he didn't play well in the Hawkeyes' open Kids' Day practice, and Northwestern transfer QB Brendan Sullivan has given him a run for his money this fall. The pressure is on for the former Michigan starter to perform, even though Ferentz believes he has advantages over Sullivan to be named him QB1 for the time being. "He's established himself as a respected leader on the team," Ferentz said. "He's been here a couple years now. It starts there. ... He's a game-experienced player in this conference. He's played in tough venues and done well, been very, very successful."

Ferentz added that McNamara has begun to look more like himself over the last couple weeks. "The last couple days he looked more relaxed," Iowa's head man said. "He wasn't pressing, trying to force things. I'm no expert on quarterback play, but I know you can't do that stuff. And it's the first time I've seen him stand around the field with him where he looked like he was more comfortable." Of course, Ferentz won't be there on Saturday, due to a one-game suspension for a recruiting violation. What if McNamara struggles? Maybe acting head coach Seth Wallace and offensive coordinator Tim Lester feel the need to go with Sullivan. Only time -- and McNamara's performance -- will tell.

Returning for his third year with the program, Xavier Nwankpa missed a heavy portion of fall camp due to injury. According to Parker and Ferentz, he'll be back for game one. "He dealt with a little bit of an injury or medical situation during camp, so he missed some time," Ferentz said this week. "He's not maybe as far along as he would be in normal circumstances but has done a really good job and expect him to have a really good year this year."