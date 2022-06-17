Five-star OT Kadyn Proctor down to two

And then there were two.

Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced on Friday that he has narrowed his choices down to two finalists - Iowa and Alabama.

The 6-foot-8, 335-pound Proctor is canceling previously scheduled trips to Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan, and will now make an official visit to Iowa on June 24 instead.

Proctor, who visited Alabama on June 10, will then work on making a decision between the Crimson Tide and the home state Hawkeyes.

"As this recruiting process has been fun, but also difficult at the same time, I have decided to cancel my Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan officials, and will fill in an official visit with the University of Iowa on June 24-26," Proctor said in a statement.

"I want to focus on my last high school football season, and these visits have made me miss countless workouts at school, and I feel like the University of Iowa and the University of Alabama are my top two picks for now, as I have been to both places multiple times and have loved every second of both."

"I truly truly appreciate every one of these wonderful universities that have reached out and given offers or shown interest, but for now these two schools are where I will be making a decision off of."

"It was hard to cancel big opportunities like this, but I felt it was in my best interest to narrow down and focus on the ones I truly believe will get me to become better, and put me on the right track for success," said Proctor.

Ranked No. 14 in the Rivals100 for 2023, Proctor has earned a total of 43 scholarship offers during the recruiting process with a list that includes Iowa, Alabama, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, , Notre Dame, USC, Georgia, Texas, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, LSU, Missouri, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Florida, Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Mississippi, Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, Tulane, Charlotte, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Minnesota, Arkansas State, Auburn, West Virginia, Houston, Jackson State, Florida A&M, Alabama State, and Alabama A&M.