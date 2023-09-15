Iowa's last game of the non-conference season is a home tilt with Western Michigan (1-1). What will we be watching to see form Iowa against WMU? Here are five key things:

30+ POINTS

Iowa has scored 30 or more points once since the beginning of the 2022 season, a 33-13 win over Northwestern last season — a span now stretching 15 games. Iowa may not have a better opportunity to add to that total than Saturday. Western Michigan ranks 97th in total defense (allowing 388.5 yards per game) and 117th in yards per play allowed (6.4). The Broncos also rank 111th in scoring defense, allowing 32.5 ppg through their first two games this season. The advances stats don't like WMU much, either -- SP+ ranks them 120th overall, 113th in offense, and 114th in defense. The Hawkeye offense hasn't topped 24 points yet this season, though it's had some opportunities -- this is a game where Iowa needs to convert on those opportunities and turn them into scoring plays. A win is a win is a win, of course, but if the Iowa offense has truly taken strides forward from last season's dismal efforts, the WMU game ought to provide a strong platform to display that improvement.

BIG PLAY WATCH

One thing that could help Iowa's quest to score 30+ points in this game -- hitting on more big plays. There have been a few from the Hawkeye offense so far this season -- Seth Anderson's 36-yard touchdown reception to open the game against Utah State, Jaziun Patterson's 59-yard run against Iowa State, a handful of 20+ yard passing plays (many to Luke Lachey) -- but this game looks like a clear opportunity to have success in that department. WMU has already allowed five 30+ yard receptions; only 10 teams have conceded more. The Broncos have also allowed four 40+ yard receptions, including two 70+ yard pass plays. They conceded a 77-yard touchdown pass to St. Francis (PA) in Week 1 and an 86-yard touchdown reception to Syracuse in Week 2. Seth Anderson has shown the ability to get separation from defensive backs this season, especially with well-worked double moves; against WMU's secondary, he could find himself with ample space to work with. But whether it's Anderson or Kaleb Brown or Diante Vines or Nico Ragaini -- or a big run from Kaleb Johnson or Jaziun Patterson -- the main takeaway is this: there are likely to be some big play opportunities for Iowa against the WMU defense.



GET THE RECEIVERS INVOLVED

Against Iowa State last week, Iowa's wide receivers had zero receptions in the first half (and just one target, which was batted down at the line). Through two games this season, the wideout unit has combined for 8 receptions for 106 yards. They're somehow on pace for even less production than the lackluster totals they wound up with last season. That's not what anyone in the Iowa program had in mind after an offseason that featured a massive overhaul of that position, with the transfer additions of Anderson and Brown and the the return of full health of Vines (as well as the addition of veteran QB Cade McNamara to get the ball to the new-look WR corps). Saturday's game presents a strong chance for course correction for McNamara and his receivers. St. Francis (PA) receivers totaled 10 receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown. Syracuse receivers had 18 receptions for 300 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos last week. There will be opportunities for these receivers to make plays against the Bronco secondary.

SACK WATCH

Iowa has just one sack this season, tied with seven other teams for the fewest among teams at the FBS level. That said, even without recording sacks, Iowa's defensive line has been able to get pressure on quarterbacks this season — albeit without the consistency or intensity that anyone would like to see so far. Much like Iowa's issues on the offensive side of the ball, though, Western Michigan could be good for what ails the Iowa pass rush. Syracuse had four sacks and six tackles for loss against WMU last week. The Iowa defensive line should have more chances to get that the quarterback in this one -- especially if Iowa’s front line is able to limit the Broncos on first and second down and force them into several third-and-long situations in this game. Sacks aren't the be-all, end-all stat when it comes to pass rush -- but they're still a pretty useful indicator of a pass rush's overall health. Saturday should be a perfect chance for Iowa's pass rush to get on track.and consistently get pressure on the quarterback.

OL PROGRESS IN THE RUN GAME