IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Four members of the University of Iowa football program have earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors. Those players include senior linebacker Seth Benson, sophomore tight end Luke Lachey, sophomore offensive lineman Mason Richman and junior defensive back Quinn Schulte. All four will have their name placed on the national ballot for Academic All-America honors.

Benson, a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, carries a 3.63 GPA and is majoring in health and human physiology. He has started all 11 games this season, ranking second on the team with 80 tackles. Benson has four tackles for loss, four quarterback pressures, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Lachey ranks third on the team in receptions and yardage with 18 catches for 273 yards. He leads the team with two touchdown receptions. The native of Columbus, Ohio, had a career-high five receptions for 77 yards in Iowa’s most recent win at Minnesota. Lachey is a pre-business major with a 3.67 GPA.

Richman, from Leawood, Kansas, has started at left tackle in all 11 games this season and 23 games over the past two seasons. Richman is a sport and recreation management major and holds a 3.64 GPA.

Schulte is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native and has started all 11 games at free safety. He holds a 3.73 GPA and is a pre-medicine major. On the field, he ranks fourth on the squad with 63 tackles, is second with six pass break-ups and has one interception.

Iowa (7-4, 5-3) closes out the regular season on Friday, hosting Nebraska (3-8, 2-6) in the battle for the Heroes Trophy (3:01 p.m. CT, BTN).