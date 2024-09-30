2026 four-star linebacker out of Fort Dodge, Dreshaun Ross is one of the top football prospects in the country, coming in at No. 191 on the latest iteration of the Rivals250. He's also one of of the best prep wrestlers in the country.

We caught up with Ross, who is missing the entirety of his junior football season due to a shoulder injury, on Friday to discuss his recovery, if he's planning to wrestle and play football at the next level, his thoughts on Iowa so far and more.