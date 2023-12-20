Iowa's first — and perhaps best — commit of the 2024 class is officially a Hawkeye. Cody Fox , a 4-star offensive lineman, signed with Iowa Wednesday morning, according to the Hawkeye Football twitter account.

Fox is a 6'5", 270-pound prospect from Winthrop, Iowa; he played for and graduated from East Buchanan Community School. Fox was the only prospect to earn his third All-Iowa Elite Team honor from the Des Moines Register in 2023.

Despite Fox's all-state dominance, his recruitment was early, brief and under the radar; Iowa gave Fox his first D-I offer in June 2021, right after his freshman year of high school. He committed two weeks later, and that was that. No drama, no uncertainty, no time wasted. Think he'll fit in in Iowa City?

"I think I knew I was going to commit when I was originally given the offer," said Fox in 2021. "I've been a Hawkeye fan my whole life, and I’m super excited to join my brother as a part of the Hawkeye family."

Fox's brother Taylor Fox was a walk-on lineman with the Hawkeyes from 2019 to 2022. Fox did not see game action, but did earn a Team Leader award his senior year.