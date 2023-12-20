Four-Star Offensive Lineman Cody Fox Signs With Iowa
Iowa's first — and perhaps best — commit of the 2024 class is officially a Hawkeye. Cody Fox, a 4-star offensive lineman, signed with Iowa Wednesday morning, according to the Hawkeye Football twitter account.
Fox is a 6'5", 270-pound prospect from Winthrop, Iowa; he played for and graduated from East Buchanan Community School. Fox was the only prospect to earn his third All-Iowa Elite Team honor from the Des Moines Register in 2023.
Despite Fox's all-state dominance, his recruitment was early, brief and under the radar; Iowa gave Fox his first D-I offer in June 2021, right after his freshman year of high school. He committed two weeks later, and that was that. No drama, no uncertainty, no time wasted. Think he'll fit in in Iowa City?
"I think I knew I was going to commit when I was originally given the offer," said Fox in 2021. "I've been a Hawkeye fan my whole life, and I’m super excited to join my brother as a part of the Hawkeye family."
Fox's brother Taylor Fox was a walk-on lineman with the Hawkeyes from 2019 to 2022. Fox did not see game action, but did earn a Team Leader award his senior year.
Fox played on both sides of the ball for East Buchanan, but projects to the offensive line at the next level and it's easy to see why. Fox is a powerful blocker who can erase 3-technique threats, and he has the footwork to operate in space on pulls and screens.
For the next level, it shouldn't take much work from Iowa's strength and conditioning team to get Fox to the other side of 300 pounds while maintaining his quickness off the blocks. Like current starting guard Connor Colby, Fox looks like he can contend at tackle as well, if that's what the best five looks like.
Fox reaffirmed the strength of his commitment during Iowa's Spring Junior Day in March 2023.
"I’ve never once questioned or regretted my early commitment and weekends like this is why," he told Go Iowa Awesome about his visit. "The vibe within that program is unmatched. My favorite part was probably hanging out with the players and other recruits. The players were really good about taking us in and making us feel at home."