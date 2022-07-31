Four-star OL Ian Moore visits Iowa

Four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore finished up a busy week of visits with a stop in Iowa City today. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Indiana native made trips to Notre Dame and Nebraska earlier in the week and then it was Iowa for the Hawkeye Tailgater on Sunday.

"We got to see the academic buildings and had a little meeting with the advisors," said Moore. "We then got to go on a tour of the facility, had an NIL meeting, and went through a player panel. I got pulled aside during it to have a meeting with Coach Ferentz."

Along with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, Moore was also able to talk in-depth with offensive line coach George Barnett, who stressed the importance of keeping a level head throughout the recruiting process.

"I talked to Coach Barnett the most today and he was just telling me that no matter how many visits I go on or how many coaches I talk to I’m still a high school kid and I have to be a high school kid," Moore said. "He said just to take it all in right now, but to remember that I have to make the decision for myself."

Leaving Iowa City on Sunday, Moore felt like he was able to learn more about Iowa's program and looks forward to visiting campus again this fall during the season.

"I’m really high on what they're doing over there and I definitely want to get back for a game," said Moore.

Currently, Moore holds 23 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Purdue, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia, among others.