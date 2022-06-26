Four-star OL Trevor Lauck commits to Iowa

Four-star offensive lineman Trevor Lauck is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-6, 287-pound Indianapolis native announced his verbal commitment to Iowa after an official visit to campus this weekend.

A Rivals250 prospect, Lauck chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana, Purdue, Louisville, Cincinnati, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Rutgers, West Virginia, Akron, Eastern Michigan, Miami-OH, and Toledo.

Overall, Lauck is commitment No. 13 for Iowa, joining Marco Lainez, Alex Mota, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Chase Brackney, Leighton Jones, Ben Kueter, John Nestor, Zach Lutmer, Aidan Hall, David Caulker, Kendrick Raphael, and Cannon Leonard in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.