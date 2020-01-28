Four-star QB enjoys Iowa visit
Four-star quarterback Ty Thompson flew from Arizona to Iowa this past weekend for a junior day visit with the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4, 203-pound Thompson has family in the state of Iowa on his mom's side, but the trip marked his first college visit with the Hawkeyes, who offered a scholarship last fall. We caught up with the Class of 2021 prospect after the visit to get a complete update.
Q: What did you take away from your 24 hours in Iowa this past weekend?
THOMPSON: I just took away the feel that it gave me, the great tradition, and the culture that Coach Ferentz has built over his long tenure. It was just getting a better feel for the University of Iowa and everything they have to offer.
Q: Coach O'Keefe was out to visit you last week and then I'm sure you had a chance to sit down and talk with him during the visit. What is that relationship like right now?
THOMPSON: I have a pretty good relationship with Coach O'Keefe. He got me on the board and we talked a little football on Saturday and then he showed me around. He's a really cool coach and he knows his football. I'm always impressed whenever I talk to him.
Q: Looking at their offense, how do they see you fitting in if you were to go there?
THOMPSON: He says I'd fit in well. It's a pretty complicated pro-style offense, but he said since I'm a smart kid, I could pick it up quickly and have a good chance to play. It sounds intriguing.
Q: Leaving Iowa City on Sunday, what were your overall thoughts on the Hawkeyes and just your first impression?
THOMPSON: It was a great experience. I have nothing but love for everybody at Iowa. They showed me a great time and did a good job of presenting the school and showing everything that Iowa has to offer, especially the tradition and the great football that's played there.
Q: What is the family connection you have to the state of Iowa?
THOMPSON: That's where my mom is from. My grandma lives in Clinton, IA, and I have an uncle and some cousins that live in Iowa as well.
Q: Does that have you more open to moving to the Midwest for college possibly?
THOMPSON: It's not that big of a factor. I'm just trying to find the place that's best for me.
Q: What's next for you? Do you have more recruiting visits coming up?
THOMPSON: I was thinking about trying to make some visits around the PAC-12 coming up pretty soon. Maybe Colorado and Utah.
Q: Right now, where do you see all of this heading? Would you like to wait and take your official visits and when would you like to eventually decide?
THOMPSON: I'll probably take official visits starting as soon as I can. Hopefully, I can narrow it down to a for sure top five, but it probably won't be too soon. First, I'll take some more unofficial visits this spring and then maybe my official visits in the summer.
Q: Beyond the schools that have offered, who are some of the other ones that are showing a lot of interest, but haven't offered just yet?
THOMPSON: Florida State came by today and Missouri has been talking to me. That's all I can think of right now.
Q: Looking ahead to next year, are you an early graduate from high school?
THOMPSON: Yes sir. I'm looking to graduate early.
Q: Did you say when you would like to decide by? Was that a summer decision?
THOMPSON: Yes sir, this summer. Hopefully before school starts.
A four-star prospect, Thompson holds nearly 20 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa State, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin, and Boise State.
As a junior, Thompson finished the season 250/424 passing (59.0%) for 4,074 yards and 45 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. On the ground, he had 104 carries for 562 yards and six rushing touchdowns for Mesquite High School in Gilbert, AZ.
See highlights from Thompson's junior year in the video below.