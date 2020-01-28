Four-star quarterback Ty Thompson flew from Arizona to Iowa this past weekend for a junior day visit with the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4, 203-pound Thompson has family in the state of Iowa on his mom's side, but the trip marked his first college visit with the Hawkeyes, who offered a scholarship last fall. We caught up with the Class of 2021 prospect after the visit to get a complete update.

Q: What did you take away from your 24 hours in Iowa this past weekend?

THOMPSON: I just took away the feel that it gave me, the great tradition, and the culture that Coach Ferentz has built over his long tenure. It was just getting a better feel for the University of Iowa and everything they have to offer.

Q: Coach O'Keefe was out to visit you last week and then I'm sure you had a chance to sit down and talk with him during the visit. What is that relationship like right now?

THOMPSON: I have a pretty good relationship with Coach O'Keefe. He got me on the board and we talked a little football on Saturday and then he showed me around. He's a really cool coach and he knows his football. I'm always impressed whenever I talk to him.

Q: Looking at their offense, how do they see you fitting in if you were to go there?

THOMPSON: He says I'd fit in well. It's a pretty complicated pro-style offense, but he said since I'm a smart kid, I could pick it up quickly and have a good chance to play. It sounds intriguing.

Q: Leaving Iowa City on Sunday, what were your overall thoughts on the Hawkeyes and just your first impression?

THOMPSON: It was a great experience. I have nothing but love for everybody at Iowa. They showed me a great time and did a good job of presenting the school and showing everything that Iowa has to offer, especially the tradition and the great football that's played there.

Q: What is the family connection you have to the state of Iowa?

THOMPSON: That's where my mom is from. My grandma lives in Clinton, IA, and I have an uncle and some cousins that live in Iowa as well.

Q: Does that have you more open to moving to the Midwest for college possibly?

THOMPSON: It's not that big of a factor. I'm just trying to find the place that's best for me.

Q: What's next for you? Do you have more recruiting visits coming up?

THOMPSON: I was thinking about trying to make some visits around the PAC-12 coming up pretty soon. Maybe Colorado and Utah.

Q: Right now, where do you see all of this heading? Would you like to wait and take your official visits and when would you like to eventually decide?

THOMPSON: I'll probably take official visits starting as soon as I can. Hopefully, I can narrow it down to a for sure top five, but it probably won't be too soon. First, I'll take some more unofficial visits this spring and then maybe my official visits in the summer.

Q: Beyond the schools that have offered, who are some of the other ones that are showing a lot of interest, but haven't offered just yet?

THOMPSON: Florida State came by today and Missouri has been talking to me. That's all I can think of right now.

Q: Looking ahead to next year, are you an early graduate from high school?

THOMPSON: Yes sir. I'm looking to graduate early.

Q: Did you say when you would like to decide by? Was that a summer decision?

THOMPSON: Yes sir, this summer. Hopefully before school starts.

A four-star prospect, Thompson holds nearly 20 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa State, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin, and Boise State.