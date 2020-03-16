Four-star running back Ricky Parks started narrowing down his list of 20-plus scholarship offers this past week. On Thursday, the 5-foot-11, 202-pound Tampa native named a top five of Iowa, Utah, Florida State, West Virginia, and Pittsburgh. After the announcement, we caught up with Parks to discuss each of the schools on his list.

Iowa - "I love the environment and love how everyone treats each other like family."



Utah - "I haven’t visited yet, but the coaches are really cool and I can’t wait to go up there and see what it’s like."

Florida State - "I love the place. The coaches are cool and I would love to go back up there."

West Virginia - "It seems like a great environment. Coach Scott is a great guy and I hope we strengthen our bond."

Pittsburgh - "Coach Harley texts me almost every day to check in and it looks like a great place. I can’t wait to visit."

Currently, Parks is hoping to take official visits to all five schools before making a final decision. The first trip that he has scheduled is to Iowa on June 19.