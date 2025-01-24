Fran McCaffery Talks Mid-Year Transfer, Isaiah Johnson-Arigu

Johnson-Arigu on the sidelines prior to Iowa's matchup with Minnesota at home. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

On Tuesday, Iowa officially signed Miami (FL) mid-year transfer forward, Isaiah Johnson-Arigu. Previously a high-priority target for the Hawkeyes out of high school, Johnson-Arigu elected to make the move to Iowa City following the abrupt, mid-season retirement of Hurricanes' head coach, Jim Larrañaga. In ten games at Miami, the Minneapolis, Minnesota native averaged one point and 0.8 rebounds in 4.9 minutes per game. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining with the Hawkeyes.

