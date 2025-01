Fran McCaffery Talks Mid-Year Transfer, Isaiah Johnson-Arigu

Johnson-Arigu on the sidelines prior to Iowa's matchup with Minnesota at home. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

On Tuesday, Iowa officially signed Miami (FL) mid-year transfer forward, Isaiah Johnson-Arigu. Previously a high-priority target for the Hawkeyes out of high school, Johnson-Arigu elected to make the move to Iowa City following the abrupt, mid-season retirement of Hurricanes' head coach, Jim Larrañaga. In ten games at Miami, the Minneapolis, Minnesota native averaged one point and 0.8 rebounds in 4.9 minutes per game. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining with the Hawkeyes.

"We recruited him hard out of high school," Fran McCaffery said on a Zoom call with media on Thursday morning. "There was obviously a relationship that didn't sour when he didn't come here the first time." During Jonson-Arigu's recruitment, McCaffery and the staff got to know the three-star prospect well, and though things didn't work out for him to don the black and gold directly out of high school, Iowa hopped on the opportunity to bring him in out of the portal. The already formed relationship -- thanks in part to the fact that Johnson-Arigu and McCaffery's youngest son, Jack played for the same AAU organization, D1Minnesota -- helped the pair reconnect quickly. "We got to know he and his parents -- they're really good people," McCaffery added. "He's a wonderful young guy. So, we're just thrilled with him."