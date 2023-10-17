The Big Ten portion of Iowa 's 2023-24 men's wrestling schedule was released a few weeks ago . Now we have the complete schedule for this season -- plus TV information for Iowa's appearances on Big Ten Network this season. Here's the full season schedule:

The Big Ten also announced TV coverage plans for wrestling this winter. Seven of Iowa's eight Big Ten dual meets will be televised on BTN this season. Note that Iowa's dual meets against Iowa State and Oklahoma State are not eligible to be aired on BTN this season, as those duals will be taking place in non-Big Ten venues this season. Here's the available TV broadcast information for Iowa in 2023-24:

Iowa enters the 2023-24 season with a heightened level of uncertainty around the program. Gone are program stalwarts Spencer Lee (125 lbs), Max Murin (149), and Jacob Warner (197). In are several significant transfers, including Victor Voinovich (149), Jared Franek (157), and Michael Caliendo (165). The one weight where there isn't much uncertainty? 141, featuring returning Big Ten champion and NCAA runner-up Real Woods.

Of course, there's the impact of the sports wagering investigation by the state of Iowa. While the University of Iowa has not officially confirmed which student-athletes are involved in that investigation, multiple current members of the wrestling team are believed to be involved in the investigation and facing suspensions during the 2023-24 season.

However, the NCAA indicated earlier this month that it would be re-examining the penalties (and reinstatement policies) for student-athletes whose bets are not on their own teams. Depending on when those changes are approved by the NCAA, any implicated Iowa wrestlers may be able to regain some or all of their eligibility for the 2023-24 season.

We're likely to learn more about the status of Iowa's 2023-24 lineup at the men's wrestling media day on October 26.