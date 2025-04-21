HawkCast 136 Iowa Football and Men's Hoops Add Key Commitments via Portal

Over the weekend, Iowa men's basketball added the commitment of Robert Morris transfer PG Alvaro Folgueiras and football signed OT Bryce George. Both programs still need to add help -- who will they go after and what do they need? Analysis from Eliot and Ross of Hawkeye Beacon.
