HawkCast 98 "Don't Want to be Callous" Iowa Says See Ya to Brown, Williams

Big Man Owen Freeman Puts Together a Bigger Offseason
One of the top freshmen in the country, Iowa center Owen Freeman is poised for a big jump in year two.
After Tough Pro Decision, Payton Sandfort Ready to Lead
Iowa's sharpshooting leader talked about how close he came to going pro after last season.
Side Intel: Iowa Men's Basketball Media Day
Details from on-the-side conversations at Iowa men's basketball media day.
WATCH: Owen Freeman Talk Off Season Growth
Owen Freeman on expanding his game in the 2024 offseason -- jump shot, gaining weight and more.
WATCH: Payton Sandfort Elaborates on NBA Draft Decision
Iowa senior wing Payton Sandfort elaborates on what went into his decision to return to Iowa.
Eliot, Adam and Ross share their thoughts on Kaleb Brown and Leshon Williams' plans to enter the transfer portal, the fact that Cade McNamara remaining Iowa's starters despite his struggles this season, and breakdown what they're looking for against Washington this weekend.
Brown and Williams' circumstances are very different, reading into each of their situations, how this reflects the current state of college football, what the Huskies will bring to the table against the Hawkeyes what #Iowa fans should hope to see on Saturday, and more.
