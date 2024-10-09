HawkCast 98 "Don't Want to be Callous" Iowa Says See Ya to Brown, Williams

Eliot, Adam and Ross share their thoughts on Kaleb Brown and Leshon Williams' plans to enter the transfer portal, the fact that Cade McNamara remaining Iowa's starters despite his struggles this season, and breakdown what they're looking for against Washington this weekend.

Brown and Williams' circumstances are very different, reading into each of their situations, how this reflects the current state of college football, what the Huskies will bring to the table against the Hawkeyes what #Iowa fans should hope to see on Saturday, and more.