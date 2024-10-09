Advertisement

in other news

Big Man Owen Freeman Puts Together a Bigger Offseason

Big Man Owen Freeman Puts Together a Bigger Offseason

One of the top freshmen in the country, Iowa center Owen Freeman is poised for a big jump in year two.

 • Eliot Clough
After Tough Pro Decision, Payton Sandfort Ready to Lead

After Tough Pro Decision, Payton Sandfort Ready to Lead

Iowa's sharpshooting leader talked about how close he came to going pro after last season.

 • Adam Jacobi
Side Intel: Iowa Men's Basketball Media Day

Side Intel: Iowa Men's Basketball Media Day

Details from on-the-side conversations at Iowa men's basketball media day.

Premium contentForums content
 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Owen Freeman Talk Off Season Growth

WATCH: Owen Freeman Talk Off Season Growth

Owen Freeman on expanding his game in the 2024 offseason -- jump shot, gaining weight and more. 

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Payton Sandfort Elaborates on NBA Draft Decision

WATCH: Payton Sandfort Elaborates on NBA Draft Decision

Iowa senior wing Payton Sandfort elaborates on what went into his decision to return to Iowa.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough

in other news

Big Man Owen Freeman Puts Together a Bigger Offseason

Big Man Owen Freeman Puts Together a Bigger Offseason

One of the top freshmen in the country, Iowa center Owen Freeman is poised for a big jump in year two.

 • Eliot Clough
After Tough Pro Decision, Payton Sandfort Ready to Lead

After Tough Pro Decision, Payton Sandfort Ready to Lead

Iowa's sharpshooting leader talked about how close he came to going pro after last season.

 • Adam Jacobi
Side Intel: Iowa Men's Basketball Media Day

Side Intel: Iowa Men's Basketball Media Day

Details from on-the-side conversations at Iowa men's basketball media day.

Premium contentForums content
 • Eliot Clough
Published Oct 9, 2024
HawkCast 98 "Don't Want to be Callous" Iowa Says See Ya to Brown, Williams
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Eliot, Adam and Ross share their thoughts on Kaleb Brown and Leshon Williams' plans to enter the transfer portal, the fact that Cade McNamara remaining Iowa's starters despite his struggles this season, and breakdown what they're looking for against Washington this weekend.

Brown and Williams' circumstances are very different, reading into each of their situations, how this reflects the current state of college football, what the Huskies will bring to the table against the Hawkeyes what #Iowa fans should hope to see on Saturday, and more.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Iowa
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Iowa
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
19 - 14
Overall Record
10 - 10
Conference Record
2023 schedule not available.
Advertisement
Advertisement