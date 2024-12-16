HawkCast Ep. 115 PORTAL NAMES TO KNOW: Hank Brown + More Targets

Eliot, Adam and Ross dive back into the portal to discuss Iowa's addition of Hank Brown, plus other names that have surfaced as targets for the Hawkeyes.

What Brown could be for Iowa, what the addition of the former Auburn quarterback means for Tim Lester, Langden Kitchen recruitment update, wide receivers Trayvon Rudolph and Jordan Dwyer, MBB needs to find a way to beat the good teams, check-in on WBB and all the turnovers, + more.