HawkCast Ep. 115 PORTAL NAMES TO KNOW: Hank Brown + More Targets

Eliot, Adam and Ross dive back into the portal to discuss Iowa's addition of Hank Brown, plus other names that have surfaced as targets for the Hawkeyes.
What Brown could be for Iowa, what the addition of the former Auburn quarterback means for Tim Lester, Langden Kitchen recruitment update, wide receivers Trayvon Rudolph and Jordan Dwyer, MBB needs to find a way to beat the good teams, check-in on WBB and all the turnovers, + more.
Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.