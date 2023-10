Embed content not available

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Iowa's ugly 15-6 win over Wisconsin in Madison.

✅ Offensive line improvement

✅ Phil Parker dials up another beauty of a game

✅ The outlook for the remainder of the season

✅ What's next with all the injuries?

✅ Caitlin Clark puts up a triple-double OUTSIDE

✅ What the Crossover at Kinnick says about the Iowa fanbase

AND MORE