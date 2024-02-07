Use code 30Rivals at Iowa.Rivals.com/subscribe to get FREE premium content (Inside info on recruiting, who the next WRs coach will be, and more football info) for 30 DAYS.

New #Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester was introduced to the media for the first time yesterday. Dare we say we were impressed? Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown their key takeaways from the presser,

✅ Iowa's offense will be AGGRESSIVE and make ADJUSTMENTS?

✅ Lester elaborates on some schematics

✅ Seth Wallace introduced as the Hawkeyes new Assistant Head Coach

✅ LeVar Woods interviews with the Buccaneers

✅ The newest commits in the 2025 recruiting class.