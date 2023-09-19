IOWA CITY — With all due respect to Iowa's 2023 non-conference slate, the Hawkeye defense is in for its biggest test of the season on Saturday with a trip to Happy Valley to face No. 7 Penn State. The more unexpected part is that the previous biggest test might have been last week's opponent.

"At the end of the day it's another game, but a lot more fans, a lot more hype." — Iowa DB Sebastian Castro

Western Michigan busted multiple big plays on the Iowa defense in the first half of the Hawkeyes' 41-10 victory, including a 64-yard touchdown to cap a 96-yard drive that needed just four plays to get into the end zone. Iowa tied the game in the second quarter, only for the Broncos to break a 43-yard pop pass on the first play of the ensuing drive en route to a chip-shot field goal to retake the lead at 10-7. "We didn’t make any new calls, we didn’t get new personnel, it was player-driven that something needed to happen," linebacker Jay Higgins said Saturday. “We literally looked at each other and said, ‘guys, let’s just do our job’." Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker's defense then made its most decisive statement of the young season by allowing the following drives the rest of the way: Own 1-yard line: 3 plays, 0 yards, punt

Own 25-yard line: 3 plays, -2 yards, punt

Own 20-yard line: 1 play, 2 yards, end of half

Own 25-yard line: 3 plays, -1 yards, punt

Own 22-yard line: 3 plays, -7 yards, punt (blocked for safety)

Own 25-yard line: 3 plays, -8 yards, fumble lost

Own 25-yard line: 6 plays, 14 yards, punt

Own 20-yard line: 3 plays, 5 yards, punt

Own 25-yard line: 4 plays, 8 yards, turnover on downs

Own 25-yard line: 1 play, 2 yards, end of game That's 13 total yards gained by Western Michigan on its last 10 possessions of the game, without the ball even crossing the Broncos' own 40-yard line. "We're playing good football right now, and we want to keep the momentum going," linebacker Jay Higgins said Tuesday. "There's definitely carryover week-to-week."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TYWZlIHRvIHNheSwgd2UgbG92ZSBzcGVjaWFsIHRlYW1zITxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhvbXBzb25BbnRlcmlvP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaG9tcHNvbkFudGVyaW88L2E+IHggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hMlNvWm5rR05XIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vYTJTb1pua0dOVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxs IChASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMzIyOTk0MTkwMTM0ODg3 MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

On some level, the end result was to be expected; no defense is impenetrable, but it's generally not a lower-tier MAC team that can expose the seams in a Phil Parker defense for 60 minutes. "We understood that it was us beating ourselves at that point," Higgins said. "When problems are extremely solvable, anxiety never got high, guys never pointed fingers, so we were in a good spot mentally.” Penn State, on the other hand, poses exactly that existential threat to the Hawkeye defense, with 4-star sophomore quarterback Drew Allar commanding a backfield with playmakers Kaytron Allen (42 rushes, 208 yards, 2 TD) and Nicholas Singleton (36 rushes, 154 yards, 5 TDs) and a big-play threat in KeAndre Lambert-Smith leading the receiving corps. "We've just got to know how they can get the ball to those guys," Higgins said Tuesday. "They've got a lot of threats across the board, so just doing a good job of bending not breaking." "They've got a good offense," defensive back Sebastian Castro said Tuesday. "They've got a big O-Line, they like to run the ball, they always have good athletes. We just have to be prepared for all of that." For Iowa, that means not only limiting the big plays that Western Michigan was able to generate early on, but staying "on schedule" as soon as the series starts. "For us, it's just winning first down," Higgins said. "If you get into 2nd and 3, it's going to be really hard to keep those guys from gaining three yards when they have two plays. If you can get a second-and-long, you're on track to get off the field on 3rd down. We just want a third-and-long situation, making them call a good play."