"The linebacker room is extremely competitive right now," Higgins said. "We have a good group of guys, we're all best friends off the field, and when we come out here for practice it shows. That chemistry helps us." "The bonds that we've created during this fall camp — being in the hotel together, playing cards, hanging out — has really built this group," Fisher said. "Those guys in there work and compete every single day," Jackson said. "That coach pours everything he has into us every single day. So I'm very thankful about being in that linebacker room right now." Jackson is an immediate jolt for the group: a three-time All-ACC middle linebacker from Virginia who committed to Iowa as a graduate transfer in February. While Jackson is closer to Benson than Campbell in stature at 6'0" and 237 pounds, his productivity is unimpeachable: 354 tackles for the Cavs over 46 games played and 33 starts. That extensive experience helped sell the Hawkeye coaches on the idea. "The cupboard was not bare," linebackers coach Seth Wallace said. "I wasn't necessarily going out and pursuing [prospects in] the transfer portal. However, I knew bringing in someone with a lot of snaps under their belt was going to be a benefit for the room."

Jay Higgins, left, signs an autograph on a baby's shirt at Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. (© Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK)