On Wednesday Nick Jackson , former Virginia linebacker announced on Twitter that he will transfer to the University of Iowa for his final year of collegiate eligibility.

The Atlanta, Ga. native played significant time in each of his four years with the Cavaliers, playing in 46 games and starting 33. Over the last three seasons, he led UVA’s defense in tackles, earning third-team All-ACC in 2020 and second-team in 2021 and 2022. During his tenure at Virginia, he posted 354 tackles (11th in school history), 20 TFL, 10.5 sacks, and eight PBU.

Jackson loves to tackle and has been a sideline-to-sideline presence for UVA over the last four years. The 6'1, 235-pound linebacker excels in pursuit and plugging running lanes, and he is capable of handling his assignment in coverage with speed most opposing linebackers don't possess.

He is expected to fill an enormous void in the middle of the Hawkeye defense left by Dick Butkus award winner, Jack Campbell. Campbell led Iowa in tackling the last two seasons and is a near-certainty to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.