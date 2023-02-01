As Iowa fans were hoping for, the Hawkeye staff dove headfirst into the transfer portal at the start of the offseason. While the activity and talent brought in won't fix all of Iowa's problems, it's certainly a step in the right direction -- especially on the offensive side. One has to imagine that the portal work isn't over by any stretch, either. Once spring ball comes to an end, get ready to see a few fresh faces in Iowa City come football season. Let's take a look at all the additions that have been made thus far.

Well, you've probably heard of this guy by now. Not only the quarterback that beat Iowa to a pulp in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game for Michigan, but McNamara is also expected to be the Hawkeyes' incoming starter in 2023. Considered one of the highest-impact transfers in the Big Ten, Cade McNamara has two seasons of eligibility remaining after passing for 3,181 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions during his time with the Wolverines.

McNamara's buddy from Michigan, Erick All is another plug-and-play transfer. All and Luke Lachey will be expected to receive the majority of Iowa's tight end snaps in 2023, as Sam LaPorta will leave for the NFL Draft. All, along with McNamara, has two years of eligibility remaining. Though his 2022 season was cut short due to injury, he posted 34 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

A transfer from FCS Charleston Southern, Seth Anderson will join the Iowa football program having proven himself at a lower level. In his time as a Buccaneer, the Georgia native put up gaudy numbers in his lone full season, grabbing 42 catches for 612 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll be plug-and-play as one of few scholarship receivers in Iowa City next year. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Originally committed to Virginia, Daijon Parker was flipped by the Iowa staff in early January. The D-II transfer from Saginaw Valley State stands at 6'5, 300 pounds, and played in 21 games last season for the Cardinals. He has a legitimate chance to find a starting role on Iowa's offensive line in his one year of eligibility.

Another flipped transfer portal commit -- this time from FCS Fordham University -- Deacon Hill will have the opportunity to compete for Iowa's backup spot with Joe Labas right away in 2023. The former Wisconsin QB is known for his size (6'3, 251) and arm strength.

An All-MAC second-team offensive lineman at Miami (Ohio), Rusty Feth will join the Iowa roster as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. A guard, Feth will immediately help on the interior of the offensive line for the Hawkeyes.

Austin Kutscher, WR Ohio State

Another in-conference transfer, Kutscher will join the Iowa roster as a walk-on, grad-transfer following his five years at Ohio State. He started his tenure with the Buckeyes as a preferred walk-on, but could never break into earning a scholarship. He appeared in six games in Columbus but didn't record any stats. As a senior at Massillon High School in Ohio, he finished with 93 receptions for 1,349 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Hayden Large, TE Dordt