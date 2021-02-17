Defensive end Caden Crawford decided that there is no need to wait any longer. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Kansas native made the call today and gave his commitment to Iowa, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Minnesota.

"All of the programs recruiting me were great options. It was a very tough decision for me because of that, but I felt that Iowa was the best fit for me personally," Crawford told HawkeyeReport.com.

"I felt I fit best with their program and the field of study I am interested in, which is business," said Crawford. "I knew that scholarships are low in the '22 class because of COVID and the eligibility clock freezing. With that being said, I didn’t want to wait too long and lose my opportunity."

Crawford has yet to visit Iowa City, although that should be happening soon, but regardless he already but feels very comfortable with the Iowa coaching staff and their program.

"I could just really see myself in the program with just how comfortable I am with Coach Bell and Coach Ferentz, and also my relationship with Aaron Graves," Crawford said.

Graves, a four-star defensive lineman, was Iowa's first commitment in the Class of 2022 and has played a key role in the Hawkeyes' recruitment of Crawford.

"He’s just been really great with helping me throughout this process," said Crawford. "He talks with me about anything whether that’s the program, the university, town, or just talking to me as a friend."

Playing outside linebacker at Lansing High School, Crawford finished his junior year with 78 tackles, 18 TFL, and four sacks. In college, he will be making the transition to defensive line at Iowa, which fits his skill set quite well.

"I am getting recruited to play defensive end," Crawford said. "Position wise though, talking with Coach Bell, nobody just plays end. They play all over the defensive line. That really intrigues me because it can cause lots of mismatches speed and strength wise."

Crawford plans to get an early start on his college career by enrolling in January of 2022 and looks forward to his future with the Hawkeyes.

"It feels awesome to be able to join such a great program," said Crawford.