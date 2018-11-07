Georgia defensive end Kristian Varner, who decommitted from Louisville on Monday, now has a new option to consider. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Varner added a scholarship offer from Iowa Wednesday night after a conversation with Hawkeye recruiting coordinator Kelvin Bell.

"I heard from Coach Bell and he let me know that he really wanted me," said Varner. "He had been monitoring me my whole senior year despite being committed already and was definitely glad when I reopened my recruitment just to have the chance to get after me again."

The decision this week to back away from a June commitment to Louisville was something that had been weighing heavily on Varner's mind throughout the season.

"I felt like my decision was rushed for some time now and was having a lot of second thoughts, which is something that you can’t do when it comes to this decision," Varner said.

Now, the three-star prospect is diving back into the recruiting process with an open mind as he looks over a list of 26 scholarship offers including the likes of Tennessee, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Temple, Western Michigan, Tulane, Troy, and Arkansas State, plus interest from Georgia Tech and Missouri. Now, you can also add Iowa into the mix.

"I know that they are a Big Ten team that loves to compete and a school where I can get a great education," said Varner.

Currently, Varner has one official visit scheduled, which is to Arkansas State on December 7th, and mentioned that Iowa has discussed a potential December 14th date if things work out. In the meantime, the Georgia native is going to make sure to take his time with his decision this time, which could take things into the late signing period in February if necessary.

"I'm hoping to sign early, but I will wait if my mind isn't made up by then," Varner said.