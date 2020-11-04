MORE: Offer List | Commitment List | Recruiting Board



The Iowa Hawkeyes extended a new scholarship offer in the Class of 2021 to cornerback JoJo Johnson. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Merrillville, Indiana native received the news from Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker on Tuesday night.

"I have been talking to them for a while," said Johnson. "They continued to recruit me and offered me today. First, they called my head coach and told him they were going to offer, and then Coach Parker called me and told me he wanted me to be a Hawkeye."

Johnson, who decommitted from Cincinnati on October 14, now has scholarship offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Washington State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Liberty, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Kent State, Toledo, Western Michigan, and Illinois State.