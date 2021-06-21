Hawkeyes offer 2023 in-state DT Maddux Borcherding-Johnson

Class of 2023 in-state defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson added a new scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. For the 6-foot-3, 270-pound Norwalk native, it came on a return trip to Iowa City after attending one of Iowa's camp earlier this month.

"They gave me a tour of the facilities, which was amazing, and then I sat down with Coach Ferentz and received my offer," said Borcherding-Johnson. "I was so grateful to God and thought it was a dream. I don’t think I have stopped smiling since."

The offer from Iowa is the second of the recruiting process for Borcherding-Johnson as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State on his early list.

"Iowa and ISU have amazing coaches and players, so it is a dream come true," Borcherding-Johnson said. "I feel so honored and blessed."

After receiving news of the Iowa offer on Saturday, Borcherding-Johnson attended another camp with the Hawkeyes where he had a chance to work with defensive line coach Kelvin Bell for a second time this month.

"I went to camp on June 5th and Coach Bell really helped me with different techniques and talked about hand placement and footwork," said Borcherding-Johnson. "I took Coach Bell's instructions and practiced and yesterday I showed improvement in the drills and the one-on-ones."

Also a standout wrestler, Borcherding-Johnson placed third as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman at 285 pounds in Class 3A and is currently preparing to compete at 16U Nationals in Fargo, ND next month.